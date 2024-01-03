en English
Nepal

Achham’s Mangalsen Durbar Reconstruction: A Community’s Call for Swift Action

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Achham's Mangalsen Durbar Reconstruction: A Community's Call for Swift Action

Deep in the heart of Achham, Nepal, the historical Mangalsen Durbar stands as a symbol of the nation’s past and a testament to its resilience. This grand palace, first erected during King Tikabhuk Shah’s reign and finalized by his son Dal Bahadur Shah in 1935 BS, has been the object of local concern and frustration due to prolonged reconstruction efforts. Tarnished during the armed conflict, the once majestic three-story structure with 30 rooms now finds itself at the epicenter of a community’s plea for swift action.

A Call to Arms, a Plea for Action

Representatives from various sectors—politics, industry, media, and the general public—unified under a common cause, have submitted a memorandum to the government. Led by Mangalsen Mayor, Padam Bahadur Bohra, this document bearing 515 signatures, seeks to expedite the completion of the Durbar’s reconstruction, a project that has languished for 15 years with little progress.

Government’s Response to Community’s Cry

Upon receipt of the memorandum, Chief District Officer Sharad Kumar Pokharel didn’t remain silent. He expressed commitment to the cause and assured that he would forward the memo to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Council of Ministers via the Ministry of Home Affairs. This move signifies a ray of hope for the local stakeholders who have waited patiently for the resurrection of their beloved Durbar.

The Cultural Significance of Mangalsen Durbar

But why does the Mangalsen Durbar matter so much? This isn’t just about bricks and mortar. It’s about preserving a cultural and historical legacy, a tangible link to Nepal’s royal past. The Durbar, with its intricate architectural design and historical importance, stands as an embodiment of national pride. Its restoration is not just a construction project—it’s a bid to reclaim a piece of Nepal’s identity. With the government’s renewed commitment and the community’s perseverance, perhaps the Mangalsen Durbar will once again stand tall, reflecting the strength and resilience of the Nepali people.

Nepal
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

