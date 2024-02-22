A Resurgent Call for a Hindu State: Nepal's Political Landscape Faces a Historic Plea

In the heart of Kathmandu, a significant political maneuver is unfolding within the corridors of the Nepali Congress party, the largest faction in Nepal's Parliament. At the epicenter of this movement is Shankar Bhandari, a veteran party member whose campaign for reinstating Nepal as a Hindu state has sparked both intrigue and controversy. With over a thousand signatures collected at a General Meeting, the campaign has catapulted the debate on Nepal's secular versus Hindu state status back into the national conversation.

The Signature Campaign: A Call to Revisit History

Under the shadow of the majestic Himalayas, a signature campaign has taken shape, led by the charismatic Shankar Bhandari. This initiative, dubbed the Vedic Sanatan Hindu Rastra establishment campaign, has remarkably gathered 1061 signatures from attendees of the Mahasamiti Baithak, among which 42 are central members of the Nepali Congress party. Among the distinguished signatories was former General Secretary Shashank Koirala, lending the campaign a veneer of political gravitas. The signatures, a tangible expression of the campaign's growing support, were officially submitted to party president Sher Bahadur Deuba, marking a bold step towards revisiting Nepal's secular identity, which was declared in 2008, stepping away from its historic Hindu state identity. More on this initiative.

Amidst Political Silence: A Growing Sentiment

Despite the burgeoning support for the Hindu state agenda, the topic was notably absent from discussions during the Mahasamiti meeting. This omission speaks volumes, hinting at the complex interplay of secular and religious politics within Nepal. The campaign's strategy, involving setting up a tent outside the meeting venue to collect signatures, underscores a proactive approach to garnering support, signaling a potent undercurrent of sentiment among certain segments of Nepali politics. This sentiment is not only a call for a return to a Hindu state but also a plea for the recognition of Nepal's historical and cultural identity as deeply intertwined with Hinduism. Further details on the proposal.

The Debate: Religious Identity vs. Secularism

The initiative spearheaded by Bhandari and his supporters throws into sharp relief the ongoing debate between maintaining Nepal's secular status and reverting to a Hindu state. This movement, while highlighting a desire to preserve traditional values and norms created by Vedic Sanatan Hinduism, also raises questions about religious freedom and secular governance. The campaign's assertion that a Hindu state would not impinge on religious freedoms points to a nuanced argument aiming to balance historical identity with contemporary values of inclusivity and diversity. Yet, the potential implications of such a shift—on minority rights, national unity, and Nepal's international image—remain subjects of heated debate. The discourse surrounding this movement encapsulates a broader struggle over Nepal's soul, emblematic of the tensions between tradition and modernity, religious identity, and secular principles.

The unfolding story in Kathmandu is more than a political campaign; it is a reflection of a nation at a crossroads, grappling with its identity in a rapidly changing world. As Nepal navigates these turbulent waters, the outcome of this campaign—regardless of its success or failure—will undeniably leave an indelible mark on the fabric of Nepali society and its democratic institutions.