Navy's Dry Deck Shelters: A Silent Revolution in Submarine-based Special Operations

In the clandestine world of special operations, the US Navy's submarine fleet has become an indispensable force multiplier. At the heart of this formidable capability lies the Dry Deck Shelter (DDS) – a cylindrical module nestled near the sail of select submarines. This ingenious contraption enables the covert deployment of Navy SEALs and their equipment, further expanding the strategic reach of America's undersea warriors.

Advertisment

The Art of Stealth: DDS and its Origins

The DDS journey began in 1982 when the Sturgeon-class attack submarine USS Cavalla became the first to receive this pioneering installation. Subsequently, the Navy commissioned DDS for various submarines, including USS Silversides, William H. Bates, Tunny, L. Mendel Rivers, USS Sam Houston, John Marshall, Kamehameha, and James K. Polk. The Los Angeles-class submarines, too, embraced this covert enhancement, with USS Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Jolla, and Buffalo all being fitted with the DDS.

In a strategic move to augment the Navy's special operations capacity, four Ohio-class guided-missile submarines underwent reclassification and modifications to accommodate the DDS. These submarines, now designated as SSGNs, boast the ability to launch up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, making them a potent deterrent and a powerful asset for projecting American power across the globe.

Advertisment

The Inner Workings of a DDS

Comprising three compartments, the DDS is a marvel of engineering. The hyperbaric operations bay serves as a life-saving chamber for injured combat divers, while the transfer trunk facilitates the entry and exit of equipment and personnel. The lockout chamber, akin to the Grayback's converted hangar, functions as a rapid deployment hub for divers, SDVs, and CRRCs (Combat Rubber Raiding Craft).

The SDV, a small submersible, can transport up to six SEALs, significantly reducing the likelihood of detection. This stealthy mobility allows the Navy SEALs to embark on a diverse range of missions, from reconnaissance and direct action to unconventional warfare and counterterrorism.

Advertisment

The USS Jimmy Carter: A Cut Above the Rest

Among the submarines equipped with a DDS, the Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Jimmy Carter stands out for its advanced capabilities. Commissioned in 2005, the USS Jimmy Carter features an elongated hull section, known as the Multi-Mission Platform, which houses additional payload and accommodates a larger DDS. This unique design enables the USS Jimmy Carter to undertake more extensive and complex missions, cementing its reputation as one of the most capable special operations platforms in the world.

As the US Navy continues to evolve its submarine fleet, the DDS remains a vital component in maintaining America's edge in the realm of special operations. The ability to deploy Navy SEALs and their equipment covertly, combined with the submarines' inherent stealth and endurance, provides an unparalleled strategic advantage in an increasingly complex and unpredictable world.

In the ever-changing landscape of global conflict, the US Navy's submarines, armed with their DDS, stand as silent sentinels – a testament to human ingenuity and the relentless pursuit of technological superiority.