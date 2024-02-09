Navy Veteran Daniele Gualtieri Becomes Marienville District Ranger in Allegheny National Forest

In a heartwarming homecoming to her Pennsylvania roots, Daniele Gualtieri has been appointed as the new Marienville District Ranger in the Allegheny National Forest. This announcement follows the retirement of Robert Fallon, who served the district with distinction since 2009.

Bringing an impressive 17-year track record of federal service, Gualtieri's journey began in the Navy, where she served as a photographer for over six years. She then transitioned to the Army National Guard, honing her skills as a Japanese linguist while stationed in California.

A Career Steeped in Leadership and Service

Gualtieri's career trajectory took a turn towards environmental stewardship when she joined the U.S. Forest Service. Her commitment to the Service and her natural leadership abilities saw her rise through the ranks, holding several key positions.

Most recently, Gualtieri served as the Center Director at the Boxelder Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center in South Dakota. This role allowed her to combine her passion for mentoring young adults with her dedication to preserving natural resources.

A New Chapter in the Allegheny National Forest

As the Marienville District Ranger, Gualtieri will oversee the management of the district's natural and cultural resources. She is eager to work closely with the community and her team to protect and enhance this cherished national forest.

Gualtieri holds a bachelor's degree in Japanese and a master's degree in school administration and supervision. Her unique background and diverse skill set make her exceptionally well-suited to lead the Marienville district into a new era of conservation and community engagement.

Reflecting on her appointment, Gualtieri expressed her excitement and gratitude: "I am thrilled to return to my home state and serve as the Marienville District Ranger. I look forward to working with the dedicated staff and community to preserve and protect the Allegheny National Forest for future generations."

The Allegheny National Forest, spanning over half a million acres, is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. With Gualtieri at the helm, the Marienville district is poised to continue its legacy of environmental stewardship and community collaboration.

As the sun sets on Robert Fallon's illustrious career, it rises on a new chapter in the Marienville district's history. Under Daniele Gualtieri's leadership, the Allegheny National Forest will undoubtedly continue to thrive as a testament to the power of conservation and the enduring beauty of nature.