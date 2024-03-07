Naver Partners with Saudi's Saptco for Digital Traffic Solutions: AI and Cloud Tech at Forefront

Leading Korean internet company Naver has inked a significant memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's Public Transport Company (Saptco), setting the stage for a transformative collaboration in the realm of digital traffic infrastructure. This partnership aims to harness Naver's cutting-edge technologies, including digital twins and AI, to tackle Saudi Arabia's escalating urban traffic challenges, spurred by rapid infrastructural and housing developments. Saptco, renowned for operating an extensive fleet of around 8,000 public transportation vehicles, is at the forefront of this ambitious initiative, seeking to revolutionize the way traffic is managed in the Kingdom.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Traffic Management

The collaboration between Naver and Saptco is poised to introduce a suite of digital solutions aimed at streamlining Saudi Arabia's traffic systems. Among the technologies to be deployed are advanced traffic simulations based on digital twin technologies, which are pivotal for accurate data gathering and decision-making. Furthermore, the partnership envisages the establishment of a dedicated cloud system and the integration of AI-powered CCTVs. These CCTVs, leveraging Naver's Clova Vision technologies, will introduce an innovative approach to traffic management, where drivers or passengers can be automatically charged, thereby simplifying fare collection and enforcement processes.

Building an Intelligent Transport System

Advertisment

At the heart of this collaboration is the ambition to construct an intelligent transport system that not only enhances traffic flow but also ensures greater efficiency and safety across Saudi Arabia's public transportation network. The implementation of AI-powered CCTVs is a testament to the partners' commitment to leveraging technology for public good, offering a glimpse into the future of urban mobility. Naver's vast technological portfolio, spanning cloud infrastructure, digital twins, and AI, positions the company as an ideal partner for Saptco's extensive digital transformation agenda.

Future Implications and Outcomes

The partnership between Naver and Saptco marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia's digital transformation journey. As stated by Naver's president of communications and social responsibility, Chae Seon-ju, this collaboration will propel the Kingdom towards becoming a leader in digital reform, with a focus on enhancing local partnerships. The initiative underscores the critical role of technological innovation in addressing contemporary urban challenges, setting a precedent for future collaborations between tech companies and public transport entities globally. As this project unfolds, it promises to redefine the landscape of digital traffic solutions, offering valuable insights into the potential of technology-driven urban planning and management.