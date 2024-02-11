National and ACT Surge Ahead: A Seismic Shift in New Zealand's Political Landscape

A Seismic Shift in New Zealand's Political Landscape: National and ACT Surge Ahead

In a remarkable turn of events, the latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll has revealed a significant surge in support for the ACT and National parties. As of February 2024, the ACT party's support has swelled to 14%, marking a 5.6-point increase since the November poll. Similarly, the National party has gained 2.6 points, now standing at 39.6%. These figures suggest a potential shift in New Zealand's political landscape, with National and ACT potentially forming a government without the need for NZ First.

ACT's Rising Tide: A Consistent Pattern

David Seymour, ACT's leader, attributes this consistent rise in support to a group of individuals who share ACT's core values and appreciate their vocal stance, regardless of their government role. Despite the historical volatility of poll results, ACT has managed to maintain a steady level of support, with past polls showing similar or even higher levels. This consistent backing underscores the party's resonance with a significant segment of the population.

The Potential Power Duo: National and ACT

Should these poll numbers hold, the National and ACT parties could form a government without the need for NZ First. According to the poll, National would secure 49 seats, while ACT would have 17 seats in Parliament. This potential alliance could significantly alter the dynamics of New Zealand's political scene, marking a departure from previous coalitions and signaling a new era of governance.

