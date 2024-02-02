NASA's Nova-C Lander to Capture Unprecedented 3D Imagery of Moon Surface with SCALPSS Cameras

With the advent of the Artemis program, NASA is gearing up to establish a long-term presence on the lunar surface. A crucial step towards this ambitious initiative is being taken by NASA's Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander, which is to be equipped with four innovative cameras developed by NASA's Langley Research Center. Part of the Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) project, these cameras will provide invaluable insights into the effects of the spacecraft's engine plume on the Moon's surface during descent.

Peering into the Moon's Regolith

The SCALPSS 1.0 on Nova-C is no ordinary camera. Designed to observe plume-surface interactions in real-time, it will employ stereo photogrammetry, an imaging technique that will enable researchers to create a 3D view of the lunar surface. This technique will capture a close-up look at the lunar regolith, the layer of loose, fragmented material covering solid bedrock. As future lunar missions become more frequent, understanding the impact of landings on this layer is of paramount importance for the protection of nearby assets.

Mapping the Lunar Surface

As part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) delivery, the SCALPSS 1.0 initiative will gather images before, during, and after landing. The collected data will be used to create 3D digital elevation maps of the surface. Though the team expects to process the images over a few months, the knowledge gained will play a vital role in planning and executing future lunar missions.

Moving Towards the Future: SCALPSS 1.1

A future version of SCALPSS, the 1.1 model, is already in the pipeline. Scheduled to fly on Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost later in the year, SCALPSS 1.1 will be enhanced with two additional cameras. These cameras, capturing images at higher altitudes, will significantly improve the accuracy of before-and-after comparisons. SCALPSS 1.0 is funded by NASA's Science Mission Directorate, while SCALPSS 1.1 receives funding from the Space Technology Mission Directorate's Game Changing Development Program.

Multiple American companies are contributing to the ambitious endeavor of delivering science and technology payloads to the Moon through the CLPS initiative. With the aid of SCALPSS cameras on the Nova-C lander, NASA is all set to capture the Moon in unprecedented detail, paving the way for a new era of lunar exploration.