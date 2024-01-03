en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Namibia

Tsumeb Smelter: A Global Leader in Processing Complex Polymetallic Concentrates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Tsumeb Smelter: A Global Leader in Processing Complex Polymetallic Concentrates

Since its acquisition by Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) in 2010, the Tsumeb smelter in Namibia, known for treating complex polymetallic concentrates, has undergone considerable improvements. This facility, renowned for its ability to handle concentrates with high arsenic content, is amongst a rare breed of smelters globally equipped for such complexity.

DPM’s Transformation of the Tsumeb Smelter

DPM’s acquisition of the Tsumeb smelter was driven by the need for a reliable processing option for the complex concentrates generated at their Chelopech mine. The company has since pioneered significant enhancements to the facility, successfully doubling its processing capacity and advancing operational efficiency. Furthermore, the smelter’s safety and environmental standards have been elevated to meet international benchmarks, thereby reducing emissions and bolstering its environmental performance.

Services and Outputs of the Smelter

The Tsumeb smelter’s services extend beyond DPM’s own mining operations, offering processing services to third-party miners worldwide. The smelting process’s primary product is blister copper, which boasts a copper purity of 98.5%. This high-quality output is subsequently refined in Europe and Asia. The smelting procedure also yields sulphuric acid as a by-product, which is sold to various clients, including those operating within the uranium and copper mining industries.

Tsumeb Smelter: A Global Player in Complex Concentrate Processing

The enhancements championed by DPM have positioned the Tsumeb smelter as a critical player in the global processing of complex concentrates. The facility’s unique capability to handle such intricate materials, combined with its improved operational efficiency and adherence to international safety and environmental standards, contribute to its global appeal and indispensability.

0
Namibia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Namibia

See more
2 hours ago
Namibia in 2024: A Beacon of Hope Amid Economic Challenges
As the year 2024 dawns, the people of Namibia welcome it with a sense of hope and anticipation for better economic prospects. After grappling with challenges such as high commodity prices, budget strains, and mental health issues in 2023, the citizens are optimistic about the future, with the government’s initiatives promising an easing of the
Namibia in 2024: A Beacon of Hope Amid Economic Challenges
Namibia Equips Nurses to Provide HIV Treatment in Prisons
20 hours ago
Namibia Equips Nurses to Provide HIV Treatment in Prisons
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
1 day ago
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
Namibian Students Await Release of NSSCO and NSSCAS Exam Results
4 hours ago
Namibian Students Await Release of NSSCO and NSSCAS Exam Results
NamPol Inspector-General's Vision for a Crime-Free Oshana Region
7 hours ago
NamPol Inspector-General's Vision for a Crime-Free Oshana Region
Namibia's President Proposes Old-Age Grant Increase, Raising Economic Concerns
14 hours ago
Namibia's President Proposes Old-Age Grant Increase, Raising Economic Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Tampa Bay Lightning's Isaac Howard Leads Team USA in 2024 WJC
11 seconds
Tampa Bay Lightning's Isaac Howard Leads Team USA in 2024 WJC
Alabama's Terrence Ferguson Set to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
17 seconds
Alabama's Terrence Ferguson Set to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Kevon Looney: An Unsung Hero in the Golden State Warriors' Lineup
23 seconds
Kevon Looney: An Unsung Hero in the Golden State Warriors' Lineup
Brutal Attack on Excavator Operator Shatters Peace in Good Hope
53 seconds
Brutal Attack on Excavator Operator Shatters Peace in Good Hope
Alex de Minaur Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in United Cup Quarter Finals
1 min
Alex de Minaur Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in United Cup Quarter Finals
Ferrari Launches Street-Legal Race Cars: SF90 XX Stradale and Spider
1 min
Ferrari Launches Street-Legal Race Cars: SF90 XX Stradale and Spider
Uno Pizzeria & Grill Rolls Out Nonalcoholic Ritual Zero Proof Cocktails
2 mins
Uno Pizzeria & Grill Rolls Out Nonalcoholic Ritual Zero Proof Cocktails
The Poison Mist in Professional Wrestling: An In-Depth Look
2 mins
The Poison Mist in Professional Wrestling: An In-Depth Look
Maryland Republican Party: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities Post-Governor Hogan
2 mins
Maryland Republican Party: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities Post-Governor Hogan
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
40 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
42 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app