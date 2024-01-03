Tsumeb Smelter: A Global Leader in Processing Complex Polymetallic Concentrates

Since its acquisition by Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) in 2010, the Tsumeb smelter in Namibia, known for treating complex polymetallic concentrates, has undergone considerable improvements. This facility, renowned for its ability to handle concentrates with high arsenic content, is amongst a rare breed of smelters globally equipped for such complexity.

DPM’s Transformation of the Tsumeb Smelter

DPM’s acquisition of the Tsumeb smelter was driven by the need for a reliable processing option for the complex concentrates generated at their Chelopech mine. The company has since pioneered significant enhancements to the facility, successfully doubling its processing capacity and advancing operational efficiency. Furthermore, the smelter’s safety and environmental standards have been elevated to meet international benchmarks, thereby reducing emissions and bolstering its environmental performance.

Services and Outputs of the Smelter

The Tsumeb smelter’s services extend beyond DPM’s own mining operations, offering processing services to third-party miners worldwide. The smelting process’s primary product is blister copper, which boasts a copper purity of 98.5%. This high-quality output is subsequently refined in Europe and Asia. The smelting procedure also yields sulphuric acid as a by-product, which is sold to various clients, including those operating within the uranium and copper mining industries.

Tsumeb Smelter: A Global Player in Complex Concentrate Processing

The enhancements championed by DPM have positioned the Tsumeb smelter as a critical player in the global processing of complex concentrates. The facility’s unique capability to handle such intricate materials, combined with its improved operational efficiency and adherence to international safety and environmental standards, contribute to its global appeal and indispensability.