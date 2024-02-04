Namibia Energy Conference 2024 to Spotlight on Oil Discoveries and Renewables

As the world stands on the precipice of an energy revolution, Namibia is poised to leap into the fray with the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) 2024. Slated to take place from April 23-25, 2024, at the idyllic Droombos Estate in Windhoek, the conference is a beacon of hope, promising a future where possibilities metamorphose into prosperity.

Under the aptly chosen theme, 'Reimagine Resource-Rich Namibia: Turning Possibilities into Prosperity,' the conference aims to amalgamate a diverse cross-section of participants. Government officials, private sector representatives, investors, and thought leaders will convene to dissect and discuss the vibrant tapestry that is Namibia's energy sector. The goal is ambitious yet achievable: to transform Namibia into a regional energy and investment hub.

The Oil Revolution and Renewable Revival

Namibia's energy sector has been invigorated by recent oil discoveries and advancements in renewable energy. High-profile companies such as Shell, TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy, and Chevron are involved in the exploration and development of Namibia's oil reserves. Meanwhile, Reconnaissance Africa is pioneering onshore opportunities in the Kavango Basin, a region brimming with untapped potential.

The nation's commitment to sustainable energy is underscored by projects like the $10 billion green hydrogen project by Hyphen Hydrogen Energy. This marks a significant stride into the future of energy, underlining the importance of renewable resources in Namibia's energy landscape.

Decoding the Energy Sector: NIEC 2024

The conference will delve into an array of critical topics. From exploration updates to skills development, logistics, technology, LNG, green hydrogen, and financing, NIEC 2024 promises to leave no stone unturned. The event is organized by Selma Shimutwikeni, CEO of RichAfrica Consultancy, and enjoys the patronage of Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy.

As the conference aims to break its previous attendance record of over 2000 participants, early bird registration for this monumental event is now open. NIEC 2024 is an essential platform for all invested in the future of Namibia's energy sector and beyond.