Namibia's Offshore Treasure Trove: Africa Oil's Mangetti Discovery Opens New Era

Namibia's Offshore Treasure Trove: Africa Oil's Mangetti Discovery Ushers in New Era of Possibilities

In a thrilling turn of events, Africa Oil Corp has announced a significant hydrocarbon discovery in the Mangetti fan prospect off the coast of Namibia. The Mangetti-1X exploration well, operated by TotalEnergies, has intersected hydrocarbon-bearing intervals, potentially adding a new recoverable resource base on Block 2913B. This monumental discovery not only reaffirms the company's material economic interest in the area but also opens up a new fairway opportunity in the Orange Basin.

Unveiling the Mangetti Fan Prospect: A New Frontier in Offshore Exploration

The Mangetti fan prospect, distinct from the Venus oil discovery made in 2022, has emerged as a promising new frontier for offshore exploration. The successful drilling of the Mangetti-1X well has provided valuable insights into the hydrocarbon potential of the region. Moreover, the well's strategic location in the northern region of the Venus accumulation has allowed for additional appraisal of this area, further bolstering the potential for substantial discoveries.

The recent discovery at the Mangetti fan prospect is the result of Africa Oil's unwavering commitment to exploration and appraisal activities in the region. The company's focus on identifying and pursuing high-impact opportunities has led to this momentous find, which holds the promise of a new recoverable resource base.

A Multi-Pronged Approach: Seismic Acquisition and Appraisal Drilling

In a bid to further unlock the hydrocarbon potential of Block 2913B, Africa Oil is conducting a 3D seismic acquisition program in the southern part of the block. This initiative aims to identify potential new drilling targets, enabling the company to expand its exploration efforts and capitalize on the region's untapped resources.

Simultaneously, appraisal drilling is ongoing at the Venus 2-A well, demonstrating Africa Oil's dedication to fully understanding the potential of the Venus oil and associated gas field. Discovered in 2022, this field has already shown great promise, and the ongoing appraisal work is expected to shed more light on its true potential.

Africa Oil's Dual Success: Namibia and Nigeria

While the recent discovery at the Mangetti fan prospect is cause for celebration, it is not Africa Oil's only success story. The company also holds an economic interest in the Akpo West field offshore Nigeria, where production has now commenced using existing facilities. This dual success in two distinct regions underscores Africa Oil's strategic approach to exploration and production, as well as its ability to deliver results in diverse and challenging environments.

As Africa Oil continues to make strides in the realm of offshore exploration, the world watches with bated breath. The discovery at the Mangetti fan prospect, coupled with the ongoing appraisal work at the Venus oil and associated gas field, signals a new era of possibilities for the company and the region as a whole. With its sights set firmly on unlocking the full potential of Block 2913B, Africa Oil is poised to make even more significant contributions to the global energy landscape.

Namibia's Offshore Treasure Trove: A New Chapter Unfolds

As the sun sets on another day in the Orange Basin, the sense of anticipation is palpable. Africa Oil's discovery at the Mangetti fan prospect has breathed new life into the region, offering a tantalizing glimpse of the riches that lie beneath the waves. With its commitment to exploration, appraisal, and production, Africa Oil is not only redefining the energy landscape in Namibia but also writing a new chapter in the annals of offshore discovery.