Jason Kuutondokwa Revives '70s Classics in Namibia: From Scrap to Street-Ready Marvels

In the bustling heart of Katutura, a suburb in Windhoek, Namibia, an extraordinary feat of automotive restoration is underway. Jason Kuutondokwa, affectionately known as 'Chichi,' is turning heads with his unique project: transforming 1970s classic cars from mere scraps into street-ready marvels. Chichi's workshop, a modest setup lacking in conventional amenities, buzzes with the passion and determination of a man on a mission, alongside his dedicated team.

Reviving Automotive Legends

Chichi's journey into the world of automotive restoration was sparked by his childhood love for 1970s cars, drawn to their distinctive shapes but often finding their interiors lacking. With a collection that includes a 1973 Chevrolet Constantia and a 1972 Valiant station wagon, Chichi is not just preserving these classics; he's reimagining them. His Ford Cortina and Jaguar, both equipped with V8 engines, are a testament to his skill, frequently gracing the streets of Windhoek. The Chevrolet Constantia, once a symbol of affluence with its powerful engines and automatic transmission, is receiving a modern makeover under Chichi's careful hands, now boasting a 6l Chev Lumina engine for added power.

Challenges and Innovations

Restoring these automotive giants is no small feat, especially given the limitations of Chichi's workshop. The lack of essential tools, adequate lighting, and even a cement floor does not hinder the team's progress. Each car presents its own set of challenges, from sourcing spare parts like windscreens and lights to performing auto-electrical work and upholstery in-house. The Valiant, in particular, found abandoned in Okahandja, requires extensive work to return it to roadworthy condition. Despite the obstacles, Chichi's passion for these vehicles shines through, driving him to innovate and persevere.

A Labor of Love

Chichi's work has not gone unnoticed, attracting offers from collectors eager to own a piece of automotive history. However, the challenge lies not in the lack of interest but in the financial appreciation of these labor-intensive restorations. For Chichi, it's about more than just selling a car; it's about the journey of bringing these classics back to life against all odds. His green 1974 Ford Cortina, powered by a roaring V8 engine, has become a well-known sight in Namibia, drawing crowds and admiration wherever it goes. This project is a testament to Chichi's dedication to his craft and his contribution to the cultural and historical preservation of automotive heritage.

As Chichi continues to breathe new life into these timeless classics, his work serves as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the power of passion, creativity, and hard work. Through his hands, pieces of scrap are transformed into moving pieces of art, each with its own story and a renewed lease on life. It's a reminder that with enough dedication, even the most forgotten relics can find their way back to glory.