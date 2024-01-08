High-Grade Lithium Oxide Discovery Bolsters Askari Metals’ Prospects in Namibia

In a significant stride towards mineral resource development, Askari Metals has announced the discovery of high-grade lithium oxide at its Uis lithium project in Namibia. The analytical results, obtained from a thorough rock chip sampling program, reveal lithium oxide grades peaking at 2.91% in the southern license and 1.92% in the northern license.

High-grade Lithium Oxide and More

The Uis lithium project, with a comprehensive program encompassing 722 samples from the northern license and 297 from the southern license, has demonstrated encouraging outcomes. Alongside lithium, the project has recorded tantalum oxide grades up to 339 parts per million (ppm) in the northern license and 757ppm in the southern license. Notably, the southern license has also observed a significant tin oxide grade of 0.52%.

Boosting Confidence and Unveiling Prospects

The findings have bolstered Askari Metals’ confidence in four key target areas within the northern tenure, where a 4200m trench sampling program has commenced. Additionally, the results have revealed seven fresh prospective areas in the southern license. The top 12 lithium oxide samples range from 0.3% to 2.91%, with the majority hailing from the northern license. Tin anomalism is primarily found in the southern license, where the top seven tin oxide values average 0.23%.

Unearthing the Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum Corridor

All these anomalous results fall within a corridor identified through regional aeromagnetic data and potassium-rubidium ratios. This corridor, about 15km long and 5km wide, indicates the presence of highly-fractionated lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT)-type pegmatites, suggesting a high potential for lithium and related mineral deposits. Subdivided into three parallel zones with a north-easterly strike, the corridor comprises primarily lithium-tin-tantalite zones and a tantalite zone, with the central zone significantly widening in the northern license.

With these positive results in hand, Askari Metals is well-positioned to continue its trenching program. The company also plans to commence stream and soil geochemistry in the new year to refine its drilling targets, marking a promising start to 2024 for the mineral sector.