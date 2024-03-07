Athos Salomé, known as the 'Living Nostradamus', claims his forewarnings, including a potential World War III scenario, are manifesting in unexpected ways. Recently, undersea internet cables in the Red Sea were significantly damaged, an incident Salomé had ominously hinted at, marking a curious alignment with his predictions of global crises influenced by unforeseen events.

Advertisment

Predictions Coming to Life

In a startling revelation, Salomé's predictions are gaining attention for their accuracy. From the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic to the death of the Queen and Elon Musk's acquisition of X/Twitter, his foresight has been noteworthy. The recent severing of internet cables in the Red Sea, crucial for connecting Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, echoes his warnings about vulnerabilities in global infrastructure and the potential for escalating tensions among world powers, including the United States, China, and Russia.

Implications of the Red Sea Incident

Advertisment

The damage to the undersea cables, attributed to an anchor from a ship sunk by Houthi militants, has disrupted about 25% of internet traffic in the region. This event underscores the fragility of critical global communications infrastructure and the potential for conflict zones to affect worldwide connectivity. The incident not only highlights the strategic significance of the Red Sea as a global communications chokepoint but also raises concerns about the readiness of the international community to address and mitigate such vulnerabilities.

Broader Context and Future Outlook

Beyond the immediate implications for global data traffic, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of modern societies and the complex web of dependencies that underpin international relations and global peace. Salomé's predictions, particularly regarding the role of unforeseen occurrences in shaping global events, invite reflection on the nature of prediction, preparedness, and the human capacity to navigate the uncertainties of the future. As the world grapples with the fallout of the Red Sea cable cuts, the broader question of how to safeguard critical infrastructure against both accidental and deliberate harm remains a pressing challenge.