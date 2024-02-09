Mysterious Disappearance of a Valuable Black Angus Bull in Antrim Township

In the tranquil landscape of Antrim Township, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, a peculiar theft has left the farming community rattled. On February 4, 2024, a black Angus bull, weighing between 1400 to 1600 pounds and valued at $4600, was reported stolen from Oaklea Farms. The incident occurred around 10:27 a.m., and the Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the case.

A Bovine Heist: The Disappearance of a Valuable Asset

The missing bull, a registered Angus, is not just a symbol of agricultural prosperity but also a significant investment for the farm. Its freeze brand on the right flank sets it apart from other bulls, making it easily identifiable. The theft of such a large and valuable animal is rare, and the incident has sent shockwaves through the region's farming community.

A Community in Search: The Hunt for the Missing Bull

The theft of the Angus bull has sparked a collective effort among the residents of Antrim Township to locate the missing animal. The community's bond with their livestock runs deep, and the loss is felt personally. Farmers and locals alike are on high alert, keeping an eye out for any signs of the bull or suspicious activity.

Call to Action: The Pennsylvania State Police Seek Public Assistance

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have taken up the investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward. "We're asking the public to be our eyes and ears," said a PSP spokesperson. "Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping us locate the missing bull." Those with any leads are encouraged to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.