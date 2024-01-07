en English
Business

Yangon Launches E-Market Showroom to Fuel MSME Growth and Market Reach

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Yangon Launches E-Market Showroom to Fuel MSME Growth and Market Reach

Yangon Region in Myanmar has launched a unique showroom for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on an e-market platform, marking a significant stride in the nation’s digital economic integration. The unveiling ceremony was hosted by the MSME Development Centre and graced by top government dignitaries, including Union Minister for Industry Dr. Charlie Than and Yangon Region’s Chief Minister U Soe Thein.

Boosting MSME Growth and Market Reach

The showroom aims to provide a robust support system to MSMEs, helping them widen their market reach. It serves as a one-stop hub where visitors can explore and discover products from various states and regions of Myanmar. By facilitating market network connections, the showroom is expected to turbocharge the national economy.

A Platform for Entrepreneurs

Offering a platform for MSME entrepreneurs from different regions to showcase their merchandise, the showroom blurs geographical boundaries. Potential sellers and distributors can access a wide array of products without the need to visit multiple locations, drastically reducing travel and costs.

Enhancing Distribution and Sales Efficiency

The showroom guarantees the same prices and quality assurance as main shops, proving advantageous for both local and foreign stakeholders. It is strategically designed to streamline the distribution and sales processes, hence saving time and enhancing efficiency.

In his statement, Dr. Than underscored the showroom’s role in promoting continuous manufacturing processes. He emphasized this during his visit to a pharmaceutical factory in Yangon, signifying the government’s commitment to bolster the country’s industrial sector.

The showroom boasts 906 products manufactured by 171 MSME entrepreneurs, reflecting the diversity and tenacity of Myanmar’s small and medium enterprises. With this initiative, the Yangon Region steps confidently towards a future where digital economy and traditional industry converge.

Business Myanmar
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

