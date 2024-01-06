en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Three Brotherhood Alliance Captures Key City Laukkaing, Myanmar Military Withdraws

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Three Brotherhood Alliance Captures Key City Laukkaing, Myanmar Military Withdraws

In a pivotal development in the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, the Three Brotherhood Alliance, a coalition of ethnic armed groups, has successfully captured Laukkaing, a significant city on the border with China. The Myanmar military government has confirmed its withdrawal from the city after its forces laid down their arms, marking a significant victory for the alliance and a major setback for the military government.

Strategic Victory for the Alliance

The offensive by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which commenced on October 27, had the takeover of Laukkaing as one of its primary objectives. The city’s capture signifies a strategic victory for the coalition in the conflict. The withdrawal of around 1,000 government soldiers, the surrender of the city’s regional military command headquarters, and the seizure of over 250 military targets by the alliance underscore the scale of this defeat for Myanmar’s military government.

(Read Also: Rebel Group Captures Strategic Military Base in Myanmar’s Shan State)

The Alliance’s Offensive

The alliance, comprising the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army, launched its offensive aiming to end military rule and dismantle cyber scam operations backed by China in Laukkaing. The offensive is viewed as a struggle against military rule and a move to eliminate major criminal enterprises in the region.

(Read Also: Myanmar’s Brotherhood Alliance Seizes Control of Laukkai Town)

Implications for Myanmar’s Relations with China

The capture of Laukkaing, which is on the northeastern border with China, and the seizure of five border crossings with China by the alliance, have strained Myanmar’s relationship with China. The alliance also arrested about 1,000 prisoners of war, raided numerous cyberscam centers, and repatriated thousands of Chinese involved in these cyber crimes. These developments represent not just a military defeat for Myanmar’s government but also a diplomatic challenge in its relations with China.

The ongoing conflict in Myanmar, the struggle against military rule, and the drive to rid the region of major criminal enterprises all found a focal point in the city of Laukkaing. The city’s capture by the Three Brotherhood Alliance and the consequent withdrawal of Myanmar’s military forces is more than a military defeat; it’s a shift in the dynamics of power in the region.

Read More

0
China Myanmar
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
19 seconds ago
Apple's iPhone Sales Plummet in China Amidst Stiff Competition
Apple, the tech behemoth, has experienced a significant decline in iPhone sales in China, with a year-over-year drop over 30% during the first week of January 2024, according to Jefferies analysts. The slump is anticipated to persist, with the projection for a double-digit decrease in iPhone volume throughout the year in the country. This potential
Apple's iPhone Sales Plummet in China Amidst Stiff Competition
China's 'Lying Flat' Debate: Nanshan Government Faces Backlash for Naming and Shaming Officials
15 mins ago
China's 'Lying Flat' Debate: Nanshan Government Faces Backlash for Naming and Shaming Officials
Shanghai Aims for High-Level Openness: Meeting with Former US Treasury Secretary
1 hour ago
Shanghai Aims for High-Level Openness: Meeting with Former US Treasury Secretary
Foreign Corporations Express Confidence in China's Economic Openness
3 mins ago
Foreign Corporations Express Confidence in China's Economic Openness
Harbin's Ice and Snow Festival: A Beacon of Hope for Post-Pandemic Tourism
7 mins ago
Harbin's Ice and Snow Festival: A Beacon of Hope for Post-Pandemic Tourism
Mini Tangerines: Young Explorers in the Snowy Landscapes of Heilongjiang
14 mins ago
Mini Tangerines: Young Explorers in the Snowy Landscapes of Heilongjiang
Latest Headlines
World News
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
4 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
4 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
4 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
4 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
5 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
6 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
7 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
7 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
7 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app