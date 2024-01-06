Three Brotherhood Alliance Captures Key City Laukkaing, Myanmar Military Withdraws

In a pivotal development in the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, the Three Brotherhood Alliance, a coalition of ethnic armed groups, has successfully captured Laukkaing, a significant city on the border with China. The Myanmar military government has confirmed its withdrawal from the city after its forces laid down their arms, marking a significant victory for the alliance and a major setback for the military government.

Strategic Victory for the Alliance

The offensive by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which commenced on October 27, had the takeover of Laukkaing as one of its primary objectives. The city’s capture signifies a strategic victory for the coalition in the conflict. The withdrawal of around 1,000 government soldiers, the surrender of the city’s regional military command headquarters, and the seizure of over 250 military targets by the alliance underscore the scale of this defeat for Myanmar’s military government.

The Alliance’s Offensive

The alliance, comprising the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army, launched its offensive aiming to end military rule and dismantle cyber scam operations backed by China in Laukkaing. The offensive is viewed as a struggle against military rule and a move to eliminate major criminal enterprises in the region.

Implications for Myanmar’s Relations with China

The capture of Laukkaing, which is on the northeastern border with China, and the seizure of five border crossings with China by the alliance, have strained Myanmar’s relationship with China. The alliance also arrested about 1,000 prisoners of war, raided numerous cyberscam centers, and repatriated thousands of Chinese involved in these cyber crimes. These developments represent not just a military defeat for Myanmar’s government but also a diplomatic challenge in its relations with China.

The ongoing conflict in Myanmar, the struggle against military rule, and the drive to rid the region of major criminal enterprises all found a focal point in the city of Laukkaing. The city’s capture by the Three Brotherhood Alliance and the consequent withdrawal of Myanmar’s military forces is more than a military defeat; it’s a shift in the dynamics of power in the region.

