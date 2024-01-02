en English
Military

The Double Agent: An Inside Look at Defection and Dissent in Myanmar’s Military Junta

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
The clandestine world of intelligence gathering is fraught with danger, and few understand this better than Yan, a 24-year-old ex-police officer from Myanmar. For nearly two years, Yan served under the military junta by day, but by night, he was a crucial cog in the machinery of armed resistance. Yan’s duplicity enabled him to avoid following unjust commands while simultaneously aiding the cause he truly believed in.

Escape to Safety

Yan, who has withheld his full name due to the imminent threat to his life, has since fled Myanmar. In April, he sought refuge in a town nestled near the country’s border. The danger that Yan faces is a stark reminder of the high-stakes game that those opposing the military junta are involved in.

A Pervasive Challenge for the Junta

The military junta, which ascended to power through a coup in 2021, is currently grappling with its most significant challenge yet. This challenge is not solely external but also stems from within. It includes a formidable coalition of adversaries, such as the armed resistance, which is growing in strength. But, more alarmingly for the junta, there are increasing signs of internal discord, including dissent and defections, which are steadily eroding its authority.

Defection and Dissent

The case of Yan is not an isolated one. It is indicative of a broader pattern of dissent and defection within the ranks of the junta. This internal strife is potent enough to destabilize the regime, signaling that the junta’s reign may be on shaky ground.

Military Myanmar Refugees
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

