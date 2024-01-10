en English
Conflict & Defence

Rebels Seize Control of Kokang Region in Myanmar, Shifting Balance of Power

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
In a striking turn of events, rebel forces in Myanmar, collectively known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance, have seized control of the Kokang region. This bold operation led to the capture of several key military bases including MA-12 and MA-1, and a significant haul of weapons and ammunition, further shifting the balance of power in the region.

Rebels Triumph in Kokang

The Alliance, comprising the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), and the Arakan Army (AA), overran Laukkai, the capital of Kokang. In the process, over 2,000 military personnel, including six brigadier generals, surrendered, and an extensive arsenal fell into rebel hands. This acquisition of military hardware and the occupation of key bases signify a resounding defeat for the ruling junta and a notable victory for the rebels.

Impact on Myanmar’s Conflict

The loss of Kokang marks a significant shift in Myanmar’s ongoing conflict. The surrender of the military was influenced by factors such as the safety of soldiers’ families and diplomatic pressure from China, protesting over artillery shells landing in its territory. This development has emboldened anti-junta forces across Myanmar, indicating potential shifts in future military and political landscapes.

Geopolitical Implications

The seizure of Kokang has wider geopolitical implications, with the MNDAA’s close ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) coming to the fore. The CCP’s support for the MNDAA, the study of Xi Jinping’s Selected Works within the group, and the Chinese state media’s focus on cooperation between China and Myanmar hint at a complex geopolitical dimension. This event underscores the strategic importance of the region in the broader context of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, which is part of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

In conclusion, the capture of Kokang and the substantial military assets by the rebel alliance represents a pivotal moment in Myanmar’s conflict. The repercussions of this event on the balance of power and the ensuing military engagements and political developments within the country will be closely watched by the world.

Conflict & Defence Military Myanmar
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

