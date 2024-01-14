Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar’s Civil Strife

Ngapali Beach, a slice of paradise nestled in the southern part of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, is grappling with significant economic hardship. Known for its powdery white sands and azure waters, this once-thriving tourist hotspot is now eerily quiet, its vitality sapped by the country’s ongoing civil strife.

The Impact of Civil Unrest

The military coup that toppled the elected government nearly three years ago has ignited a fiercer civil war. Recent military offensives have seized towns and border posts in northern Myanmar, escalating the conflict. In retaliation, the military has enforced stringent access restrictions to the southern Rakhine state. Roads are blocked, and boats are forbidden from leaving the bay. These measures have dealt a crippling blow to Ngapali’s lifeblood sectors: tourism and fishing.

Tourism Takes a Hit

Once abuzz with international and domestic tourists, Ngapali Beach now stands desolate. Businesses that thrived on tourist footfall are floundering. Essential commodities such as food and fuel have become scarce, with prices soaring to unprecedented levels. High-profile hotels like the Amara Ocean Resort have shuttered their doors due to a severe scarcity of guests. Other establishments hang by a thread, operating on minimal occupancy and skeletal staff strength.

Fishing Industry at a Standstill

The local fishing community, which heavily relies on the sea for its livelihood, is in dire straits. With boats grounded and exports halted, the economic strain is palpable. The bustling Jade Taw fishing village, located at the southern end of Ngapali Beach, is eerily quiet, as seafaring is prohibited, leaving fishermen in despair. The current downturn is a harsh contrast to the golden era of development and flourishing business that Ngapali Beach experienced during the country’s transition to democratic rule and before the COVID-19 pandemic.