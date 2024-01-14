en English
Agriculture

Myanmar’s Senior General Stresses Polytechnic Education for Employment Alignment

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Myanmar’s Senior General Stresses Polytechnic Education for Employment Alignment

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, has stressed the importance of polytechnic education during his visit to Yangon Western Technological University. His proposal for transforming Universities of Computer Studies and Technological Universities into polytechnic institutions seeks to provide students with a comprehensive learning experience, aligning educational knowledge with employment demands.

Advocacy for Specialized Universities

The Senior General also highlighted the need for more universities specializing in agriculture and livestock, considering these are the major areas of Myanmar’s farming work. His emphasis on these sectors underscores the country’s commitment to strengthening its agricultural backbone.

The Role of Faculty and Infrastructure

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing underscored the critical role of faculty members in imparting practical knowledge and in identifying students with outstanding potential for further studies. His visit included an update on the progress of a new three-storey lecture hall and other university infrastructure projects. Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Myo Thein Kyaw briefed the Senior General on the ongoing efforts to establish technological and computer universities, the admission processes for student hostels, and the construction of additional buildings.

Emphasis on Qualified Education

Emphasizing the role of qualified educators in shaping exceptional students, the Senior General called for a robust and qualified educational system. He noted that Myanmar’s journey towards democracy is impeded by a lack of adherence to the law and insufficient economic awareness among its citizens. This observation underscores his belief in the transformative role of education, not just in building careers, but in shaping a democratic, law-abiding society.

Agriculture Education Myanmar
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Agriculture

