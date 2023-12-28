en English
Military

Myanmar’s Political and Military Conflict: A Year-End Examination

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:45 am EST
On December 28, 2023, Myanmar, a Southeast Asian nation of 55 million, found itself in the grip of political and military conflict. The National Unity Government (NUG), recognized as the interim government by various opposition groups, organized events, strategic meetings, and even conducted successful attacks on junta soldiers. Concurrently, the military junta, under the leadership of Min Aung Hlaing, launched offensives across the country, causing severe civilian casualties.

Struggles and Successes of the National Unity Government

The NUG, despite the ongoing turmoil, honored teachers, opened a bank branch, and held high-level meetings. Duwa Lashi La, the acting president of the NUG, called for more successes to bring ‘silence, victory, and joy’ to the public. The NUG also partnered with People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and key ethnic armies, leading to a series of stunning military defeats for the regime’s forces. This alliance has presented the junta with the most severe challenge to its rule since it seized power in 2021.

Military Junta’s Offensives and International Moves

Meanwhile, the military junta attempted to regain control of the town of Shwe Pyi Aye in the Sagaing Region, causing heavy fighting. Civilians, including children, were caught in the crossfire of the junta’s mortar fire in Rakhine State. Despite the ongoing conflict, the junta signed an agreement with China for a deep-sea port and arranged New Year celebrations, sparking criticism for enjoying festivities while grassroots soldiers suffered heavy losses in battles.

Ethnic Armed Organizations’ Gains Against the Junta

Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs), such as the Arakan Army and the Karen National Liberation Army, reported gains against the junta, capturing police stations and military camps. As the junta continued to fire on civilian areas, thousands were forced to flee, causing a humanitarian crisis. An estimated 8 million children now require protection, and over 3 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Acts of Violence and Resistance

In the Bago Region, local PDFs conducted a bombing, and in the Yangon Region, a bomb exploded near Insein Central Prison, damaging vehicles. These events, reported by Mizzima, an independent media outlet, highlight the continuing tensions and struggles within Myanmar. As 2023 draws to a close, the country remains deeply divided, and the people continue to endure the consequences of political unrest and conflict.

Muhammad Jawad

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events.

