Myanmar’s National Unity Government Reports Significant Strides Against Junta Army

Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) and its military wings, the Sittaung Urban Guerrillas and Unit 805, have made significant strides in their conflict against the junta army. Following the seizure of the junta army camp and Pyusawti in Tinngotegyi Village, 25 junta soldiers were reported dead and numerous weapons seized.

Resistance against Military Rule

Despite the ongoing strife, the NUG and the Committee Representing the Pyitaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) have remained steadfast in their commitment to a federal democracy and their opposition to military rule. This resolve was evident in their Karen New Year’s Day statements. In addition, the NUG provided financial support to victims of junta air strikes in Kanan Village, Tamu Township, located in the Sagaing Region.

Revolutionary Activities and Armed Struggle

A series of revolutionary activities have been orchestrated by local People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) and other groups. These activities, including targeted assassinations, mortar attacks, and strikes, underscore a firm resistance against the military dictatorship. Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs), such as the Karen National Union, have echoed this sentiment, advocating for an armed struggle to end military rule.

Junta Army’s Response and Diplomatic Engagement

In response to the resistance, the junta army has resorted to civilian attacks and cultural heritage destruction, even in areas without active combat. Junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has also engaged in diplomatic discussions with ASEAN’s Special Envoy to Myanmar, demonstrating a level of diplomatic engagement amid the conflict.

The media outlet, Mizzima, founded by pro-democracy activists, continues to play a crucial role in providing unbiased news and advocating for democracy in Myanmar.