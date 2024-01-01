Myanmar’s Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report

The World Bank’s Myanmar Economic Monitor (MEM) has unveiled a country report, painting a grim picture of Myanmar’s garment industry. The report signals that the industry is striving for survival amidst deteriorating economic conditions, rather than focusing on growth. Since mid-2023, businesses have witnessed a drastic contraction in operating capacity, plunging from 56% in September to a mere 16%.

Operating Models and Workforce Composition

The MEM report reveals that only 5% of Myanmar’s garment factories operate under the Free on Board (FOB) system, which encompasses independent production and exportation of garments. Conversely, the majority prefer the simpler cut-make-pack (CMP) system. Furthermore, the report underscores the significant presence of women in the industry, both in the workforce and management.

Challenges Plaguing the Industry

Myanmar’s garment industry is grappling with numerous challenges, including limited access to power, logistical issues, trade and foreign exchange restrictions, and labor migration spurred by high inflation and dwindling real wages. These hurdles are inflating business costs and eroding Myanmar’s global competitiveness. The gross production in the garment sector experienced a 7.9% dip in 2022 compared to 2019, primarily owing to a decline in small and medium-sized businesses.

Outlook for the Future

The World Bank anticipates a muted economic growth in 2024, even in the absence of further conflict escalation. The financial institution forecasts a broad-based slowdown across multiple sectors by 2025. Business operators have reported severe power outages and shortages of fuel oil and materials, exacerbating operational challenges.