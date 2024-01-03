Myanmar: The Escalating Conflict in Rakhine State and the Humanitarian Crisis

The protracted conflict between the Arakan Army (AA) and the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military) in Rakhine State has precipitated a humanitarian crisis of colossal proportions. With origins dating back to 2019, the conflict has triggered the displacement of a staggering 157,169 individuals across 12 townships, causing a widespread disruption of lives and livelihoods.

Escalation of Conflict and Displacement

As the conflict escalated on November 13, the crisis deepened, leading to an additional 10,331 individuals being displaced in Paletwa township, Chin State. This escalation has seen the total number of displaced individuals soar to 167,500, of which 118,786 are new displacements. The magnitude of this crisis has been corroborated by reports up to December 25.

UNHCR’s Humanitarian Response

Amidst this unfolding crisis, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has been actively addressing the humanitarian needs of the affected populations. In a formidable display of international collaboration, UNHCR, in partnership with other UN agencies and organizations, has been delivering essential relief and assistance. Since the onset of 2023, UNHCR has distributed core relief items, emergency shelter, dignity kits, and cloth masks to approximately 51,619 people in various townships. These townships encompass Mrauk-U, Kyauktaw, Ponnagyun, Myebon, Sittwe, Pauktaw, Paletwa, Buthidaung, and Rathedaung.

The Wider Humanitarian Situation in Myanmar

The conflict is but one facet of the broader humanitarian situation in Myanmar, which has been further exacerbated by the substantial damage inflicted by Cyclone Mocha and the persistent violence between the Myanmar Armed Forces and various groups. This wider context has led to a high number of internally displaced people, with the UN reporting as many as 18.6 million displaced people in Myanmar, and a further 5.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, as of December 11, 2023.