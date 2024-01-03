en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Myanmar: The Escalating Conflict in Rakhine State and the Humanitarian Crisis

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Myanmar: The Escalating Conflict in Rakhine State and the Humanitarian Crisis

The protracted conflict between the Arakan Army (AA) and the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military) in Rakhine State has precipitated a humanitarian crisis of colossal proportions. With origins dating back to 2019, the conflict has triggered the displacement of a staggering 157,169 individuals across 12 townships, causing a widespread disruption of lives and livelihoods.

Escalation of Conflict and Displacement

As the conflict escalated on November 13, the crisis deepened, leading to an additional 10,331 individuals being displaced in Paletwa township, Chin State. This escalation has seen the total number of displaced individuals soar to 167,500, of which 118,786 are new displacements. The magnitude of this crisis has been corroborated by reports up to December 25.

UNHCR’s Humanitarian Response

Amidst this unfolding crisis, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has been actively addressing the humanitarian needs of the affected populations. In a formidable display of international collaboration, UNHCR, in partnership with other UN agencies and organizations, has been delivering essential relief and assistance. Since the onset of 2023, UNHCR has distributed core relief items, emergency shelter, dignity kits, and cloth masks to approximately 51,619 people in various townships. These townships encompass Mrauk-U, Kyauktaw, Ponnagyun, Myebon, Sittwe, Pauktaw, Paletwa, Buthidaung, and Rathedaung.

The Wider Humanitarian Situation in Myanmar

The conflict is but one facet of the broader humanitarian situation in Myanmar, which has been further exacerbated by the substantial damage inflicted by Cyclone Mocha and the persistent violence between the Myanmar Armed Forces and various groups. This wider context has led to a high number of internally displaced people, with the UN reporting as many as 18.6 million displaced people in Myanmar, and a further 5.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, as of December 11, 2023.

0
Human Rights Myanmar Refugees
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Claudine Barretto Reveals How Vilma Santos Saved Her Life

By BNN Correspondents

Salsabil Gul Critiques Xenophobic Narratives in Malaysian Media

By BNN Correspondents

Malta Court Rules Pre-1995 Rental Laws Violated Fundamental Human Rights

By Nimrah Khatoon

Egyptian Authorities Restrict Aid Plane Bearing Imagery of Iranian Pro ...
@Egypt · 18 mins
Egyptian Authorities Restrict Aid Plane Bearing Imagery of Iranian Pro ...
heart comment 0
John Doe 107 in Epstein Case: A Look at the Mystery and Media Speculation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

John Doe 107 in Epstein Case: A Look at the Mystery and Media Speculation
Sudan’s Leaders under Fire: Rhetoric Sparks Fears of Civil War

By Hadeel Hashem

Sudan's Leaders under Fire: Rhetoric Sparks Fears of Civil War
Global Water Crisis: From Hajjah to Ouham and Bangladesh

By BNN Correspondents

Global Water Crisis: From Hajjah to Ouham and Bangladesh
Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Advocate Jimmy Lai on Trial: Implications and Repercussions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Advocate Jimmy Lai on Trial: Implications and Repercussions
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
49 seconds
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
2 mins
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
2 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
2 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
2 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
3 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
3 mins
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app