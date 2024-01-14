en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Myanmar

Myanmar Officially Launches Digital ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance System

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Myanmar Officially Launches Digital ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance System

A significant stride has been made in the ASEAN region’s insurance landscape as Myanmar rolls out the ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance System (ACMI). The official inauguration took place at the Myanma Insurance headquarters in Yangon, marking a major milestone for Myanmar and the ASEAN community at large.

Unveiling the ACMI

Designed to enforce third-party liability insurance for vehicles in transit, the ACMI is a component of the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Goods in Transit (AFAFGIT), particularly under Protocol 5. The system is not only expected to streamline the process for cross-border vehicle movements but also supports online payments, ushering in a digital shift in the region’s insurance sector.

Myanmar Among Leading Implementers

During the launch ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Planning and Finance, U Win Shein, revealed that Myanmar is one of the four ASEAN nations proactively initiating the ACMI System through a digital platform. This development comes on the heels of the 24th Council of Bureaux Meeting in Viet Nam, where discussions revolved around the implementation of the system.

ACMI’s Impact on Myanmar

Highlighting the merits of the ACMI System, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that it will save time and effort, minimize opportunity costs, and boost the country’s income. More importantly, it guarantees sufficient financial compensation for Myanmar’s citizens in the event of accidents caused by vehicles in transit. The ACMI System aligns with the ASEAN vision of unity, benefiting vehicle owners and drivers involved in transporting goods across ASEAN borders.

Insurance Business Supervisory Board’s Input

The event was also graced by a speech from the chairperson of the Insurance Business Supervisory Board and a video presentation by the managing director of Myanma Insurance, further illuminating the significance and future implications of the ACMI System.

0
Myanmar
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Myanmar

See more
38 mins ago
Escalating Conflict in Myanmar: A Tangle of Allegations and Counter-Claims
An escalating conflict in Myanmar between the Tatmadaw, the country’s military, and insurgent groups, notably the Arakan Army (AA), has reportedly led to the indiscriminate use of heavy weaponry and aviation against civilian populated areas. These actions, purportedly resulting in six deaths and eleven injuries, have ignited a firestorm of controversy, with contrasting narratives emerging
Escalating Conflict in Myanmar: A Tangle of Allegations and Counter-Claims
Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar's Civil Strife
5 hours ago
Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar's Civil Strife
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
12 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Myanmar's Thilawa SEZ: Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo Leads Strategic Meeting
1 hour ago
Myanmar's Thilawa SEZ: Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo Leads Strategic Meeting
Governmental Aid Reaches Internally Displaced People in Shan State
1 hour ago
Governmental Aid Reaches Internally Displaced People in Shan State
Myanmar's Senior General Stresses Polytechnic Education for Employment Alignment
1 hour ago
Myanmar's Senior General Stresses Polytechnic Education for Employment Alignment
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
17 seconds
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho's Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage
36 seconds
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho's Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
1 min
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
1 min
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
1 min
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
2 mins
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
2 mins
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
2 mins
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
2 mins
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app