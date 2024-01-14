Myanmar Officially Launches Digital ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance System

A significant stride has been made in the ASEAN region’s insurance landscape as Myanmar rolls out the ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance System (ACMI). The official inauguration took place at the Myanma Insurance headquarters in Yangon, marking a major milestone for Myanmar and the ASEAN community at large.

Unveiling the ACMI

Designed to enforce third-party liability insurance for vehicles in transit, the ACMI is a component of the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Goods in Transit (AFAFGIT), particularly under Protocol 5. The system is not only expected to streamline the process for cross-border vehicle movements but also supports online payments, ushering in a digital shift in the region’s insurance sector.

Myanmar Among Leading Implementers

During the launch ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Planning and Finance, U Win Shein, revealed that Myanmar is one of the four ASEAN nations proactively initiating the ACMI System through a digital platform. This development comes on the heels of the 24th Council of Bureaux Meeting in Viet Nam, where discussions revolved around the implementation of the system.

ACMI’s Impact on Myanmar

Highlighting the merits of the ACMI System, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that it will save time and effort, minimize opportunity costs, and boost the country’s income. More importantly, it guarantees sufficient financial compensation for Myanmar’s citizens in the event of accidents caused by vehicles in transit. The ACMI System aligns with the ASEAN vision of unity, benefiting vehicle owners and drivers involved in transporting goods across ASEAN borders.

Insurance Business Supervisory Board’s Input

The event was also graced by a speech from the chairperson of the Insurance Business Supervisory Board and a video presentation by the managing director of Myanma Insurance, further illuminating the significance and future implications of the ACMI System.