en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Myanmar Junta Families Flee Northern Shan State Amid Escalating Conflict

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Myanmar Junta Families Flee Northern Shan State Amid Escalating Conflict

In a ripple effect of turmoil, families and workers with ties to the military junta in Myanmar, including soldiers, police officers, United Nations employees, and members of International Non-Governmental Organizations, are fleeing towns in the northern Shan State. The exodus, which began in early January, is believed to be a response to escalating conflict and unsuccessful peace negotiations between the junta and the Three Brotherhood Alliance.

Escalating Conflict Sparks Exodus

Among the evacuees are the family of the regional commander and local administrative staff from towns including Lashio, Kyaukme, Muse, Hsipaw, and Momeik. The growing instability in the region, punctuated by the junta’s failure to achieve peace with the Three Brotherhood Alliance, is triggering this mass evacuation.

Heightened Security Measures in the Wake of Departures

As families and workers depart, the military is ramping up its defenses. Towns such as Hsenwi have already fallen to joint forces, raising fears among locals that the conflict could spread. This concern is further exacerbated by the military’s decision to fortify its security measures in towns relinquished by the fleeing populace.

The Role of the Myanmar National Unity Government

The Myanmar National Unity Government (NUG) and its foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, are central figures in this evolving situation. Their role and response to the conflict and subsequent mass evacuation will undoubtedly influence the course of events. Furthermore, the media plays a crucial part in this narrative. Mizzima, a media outlet founded by veterans of Myanmar’s 1988 pro-democracy uprising and now a member of the Global Forum for Media Development (GFMD), continues to report on the situation, providing valuable insights into the unfolding crisis.

0
Military Myanmar
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
20 seconds ago
Ceasefire Reached Between Ethnic Minority Armies and Myanmar Military
A ceasefire agreement has been reached between a coalition of ethnic minority armies in northern Myanmar, colloquially known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance, and the ruling military. An official statement from a leader of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of the key players in the alliance, confirmed the development. The agreement comes after
Ceasefire Reached Between Ethnic Minority Armies and Myanmar Military
US Central Command Strikes Houthi Group in Yemen: A Display of Military Prowess
1 hour ago
US Central Command Strikes Houthi Group in Yemen: A Display of Military Prowess
US and UK Launch Coordinated Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen
2 hours ago
US and UK Launch Coordinated Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen
Ukraine's 10-Point Peace Plan: A Beacon of Hope Amidst War
25 mins ago
Ukraine's 10-Point Peace Plan: A Beacon of Hope Amidst War
Rep. Greg Steube Criticizes White House's Response to Attacks on US Service Members
48 mins ago
Rep. Greg Steube Criticizes White House's Response to Attacks on US Service Members
UK Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with £2.5bn Funding
49 mins ago
UK Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with £2.5bn Funding
Latest Headlines
World News
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
1 min
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
2 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
2 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
3 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
3 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
4 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
4 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
4 mins
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
4 mins
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
12 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app