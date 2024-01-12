Myanmar Junta Families Flee Northern Shan State Amid Escalating Conflict

In a ripple effect of turmoil, families and workers with ties to the military junta in Myanmar, including soldiers, police officers, United Nations employees, and members of International Non-Governmental Organizations, are fleeing towns in the northern Shan State. The exodus, which began in early January, is believed to be a response to escalating conflict and unsuccessful peace negotiations between the junta and the Three Brotherhood Alliance.

Escalating Conflict Sparks Exodus

Among the evacuees are the family of the regional commander and local administrative staff from towns including Lashio, Kyaukme, Muse, Hsipaw, and Momeik. The growing instability in the region, punctuated by the junta’s failure to achieve peace with the Three Brotherhood Alliance, is triggering this mass evacuation.

Heightened Security Measures in the Wake of Departures

As families and workers depart, the military is ramping up its defenses. Towns such as Hsenwi have already fallen to joint forces, raising fears among locals that the conflict could spread. This concern is further exacerbated by the military’s decision to fortify its security measures in towns relinquished by the fleeing populace.

The Role of the Myanmar National Unity Government

The Myanmar National Unity Government (NUG) and its foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, are central figures in this evolving situation. Their role and response to the conflict and subsequent mass evacuation will undoubtedly influence the course of events. Furthermore, the media plays a crucial part in this narrative. Mizzima, a media outlet founded by veterans of Myanmar’s 1988 pro-democracy uprising and now a member of the Global Forum for Media Development (GFMD), continues to report on the situation, providing valuable insights into the unfolding crisis.