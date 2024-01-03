Myanmar Integrates Villages into ASEAN Network Amidst Challenges

In a bid to spur socioeconomic growth, Myanmar has initiated an ambitious project to integrate three of its villages into the ASEAN Villages Network. The project, scheduled for 2024 to 2025, is a collaborative effort involving 30 villages from the ten ASEAN member countries, under the supervision of the Rural Development Department, Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural Development.

Selected Villages and Development Plans

The villages earmarked from Myanmar for this initiative encompass Myingaba village in NyaungU, Mandalay Region; Thawkagon village in Lewe, Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory; and Innpawkhon village in Nyaungshwe, Shan State. Each village has been identified for its unique potential. Myingaba is poised to become a tourism village due to its cultural and historical appeal. Thawkagon will be converted into a digital village, integrating technology into everyday life, while Innpawkhon will adopt the ‘one region and one product’ model, manufacturing a unique product symbolizing the region.

Implications for ASEAN

By integrating these villages into the ASEAN Villages Network, Myanmar not only advances its own rural development but also contributes to the broader goal of enhancing socioeconomic conditions within the ASEAN region. The project demonstrates the potential for collaboration among ASEAN member states and the power of collective effort in driving sustainable development.

