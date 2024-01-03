en English
Asia

Myanmar Integrates Villages into ASEAN Network Amidst Challenges

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Myanmar Integrates Villages into ASEAN Network Amidst Challenges

In a bid to spur socioeconomic growth, Myanmar has initiated an ambitious project to integrate three of its villages into the ASEAN Villages Network. The project, scheduled for 2024 to 2025, is a collaborative effort involving 30 villages from the ten ASEAN member countries, under the supervision of the Rural Development Department, Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural Development.

Selected Villages and Development Plans

The villages earmarked from Myanmar for this initiative encompass Myingaba village in NyaungU, Mandalay Region; Thawkagon village in Lewe, Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory; and Innpawkhon village in Nyaungshwe, Shan State. Each village has been identified for its unique potential. Myingaba is poised to become a tourism village due to its cultural and historical appeal. Thawkagon will be converted into a digital village, integrating technology into everyday life, while Innpawkhon will adopt the ‘one region and one product’ model, manufacturing a unique product symbolizing the region.

Implications for ASEAN

By integrating these villages into the ASEAN Villages Network, Myanmar not only advances its own rural development but also contributes to the broader goal of enhancing socioeconomic conditions within the ASEAN region. The project demonstrates the potential for collaboration among ASEAN member states and the power of collective effort in driving sustainable development.

Other Developments in Myanmar

Meanwhile, in Moreh, a border town, Chief Minister N Biren Singh suspects that mercenaries from Myanmar may be involved in recent attacks on security personnel. The situation has prompted the launch of mass combing operations to arrest the culprits. Furthermore, the United Nations and partner organizations estimate that 299.4 million people will need humanitarian aid in 2024, with Myanmar being one of the five countries with the largest populations in need. Efforts by individuals such as Alejita Rodriguez and Jeffrey Kelley to improve the lives of vulnerable children in these situations are being highlighted.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

