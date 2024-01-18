Myanmar: Forced Military Recruitment Sparks Exodus in Ayeyarwady Region

Southwest Myanmar’s Kyonpyaw township is witnessing an exodus as its residents scramble to escape a forced military recruitment drive by the ruling junta. The military’s recruitment quota has escalated, mandating each village to furnish ten individuals for junta military training. This amplified demand has been especially burdensome for smaller communities like Moe Kyoe Pyit and Aing Ma, forcing many villagers into hiding since the recruitment campaign’s inception on Monday.

Heightened Concerns and Exodus

An anonymous local resident voiced apprehensions about the current recruitment drive, predicting it could coerce hundreds from the township into militia training. This dire situation has propelled many to flee, although the exact count of those who’ve departed remains uncertain. Despite efforts, the junta spokesperson for the Ayeyarwady region could not be reached for comment.

Recruitment Tactics and Allegations

October’s recruitment drive involved the selection of five individuals per village from at least seven villages. The junta forces have been accused of recruiting teenage soldiers and offering financial incentives. These tactics have escalated since Friday, with townships in western and eastern Bago experiencing intensified pressure to participate in coerced military training. Soldiers have threatened to incinerate villages or impose heavy fines on non-compliant individuals.

Local Administrators and Drafting Strategies

Local administrators have been pressing village administrators to enlist up to thirty men per village. Some regions have resorted to a raffle system to meet these stringent demands. The junta’s increased recruitment drive, coupled with its alleged recruitment of underage soldiers and former resistance fighters, has stirred international concern and condemnation.