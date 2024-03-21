Myanmar Crisis Raises Security and Humanity Issues for Thailand

The Escalating Crisis in Myanmar

Advertisment

The political and social landscape in Myanmar is rapidly evolving, posing significant challenges for its neighboring countries, particularly Thailand. The Srettha government in Thailand is constantly adjusting its policies in response to the unpredictable situation in Myanmar. Despite the long-standing ties between the two nations, their national priorities sometimes diverge. However, they must collaborate to ensure their national survival.

The two countries face numerous cross-border challenges, including dealing with armed ethnic groups, asylum seekers, humanitarian aid, arms trafficking, cybercrime, and drug-related issues. The recent enforcement of compulsory military conscription by the State Administration Council (SAC) in Myanmar has led to an anticipated influx of asylum seekers into Thailand.

The Impact of Military Conscription in Myanmar

Advertisment

When the SAC implemented the draft law, long queues formed at the Thai Embassy in Myanmar. Other regional embassies, such as those of Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, also saw a surge in visa applications from Myanmar passport holders.

The military draft, according to the 2014 national census, will affect 14 million youths of Myanmar’s 52 million population, aged between 18 to 30. There are 6.3 million males and 7.7 million females who are required to serve for two-year military service, according to the conscription law. Those who refuse could face up to five years’ imprisonment.

Thailand’s Response to the Crisis

Thailand, with its long frontier with Myanmar, has been a sanctuary for displaced persons from Myanmar’s conflicts for several decades. Thai provincial authorities along the porous Thai-Myanmar border have been urged to be vigilant. The Thai authorities should follow international law and humanitarian principles in their treatment of new arrivals.

Thailand is bidding for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council for 2025-27. A recent assessment by Thai security-related agencies puts the possible number of new arrivals this year at around 60,000-80,000 in a worst-case scenario. These numbers would significantly increase the current number of Myanmar refugees in Thailand.