Military

Myanmar Ambassador Myat Thet Oo Jailed for a Decade Amid Junta Crackdown

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:35 am EST


Myanmar’s junta-appointed Ambassador to Laos, Myat Thet Oo, a former Major General, has been sentenced to a decade behind bars by a military tribunal. The precise charges leading to his conviction are shrouded in mystery, yet his punishment follows a recent spate of actions against military and other junta officials in the nation.

A Prominent Military Career

Prior to his ambassadorial role, Myat Thet Oo held the position of chief of the Myanmar military’s Northern Command, which oversaw Kachin State. He was based in the state capital, Myitkyina. The abrupt termination of his ambassadorial duties and his subsequent sentencing may stem from undisclosed misconduct that irked the junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing.

A Pattern of Punitive Measures

This situation echoes the fate of Major General Ko Ko Maung, who was also handed a 10-year sentence following his removal as chief of the Northern Command. Ko Ko Maung, along with a cohort of other military figures, faced allegations related to illicit mining activities and corruption in Hpakant, a jade-rich area in Kachin State. These military officials were implicated in the sale of dynamite for mining purposes and accepting bribes in exchange for granting mining licenses in prohibited zones.

Unraveling Corruption

The removal and imprisonment of Myat Thet Oo signify the junta’s unrelenting crackdown on corruption within its ranks. While the specific reason for his incarceration remains unannounced, it is believed to be a result of crossing paths with junta boss Min Aung Hlaing. As such, Independence Day celebrations in Myanmar were eclipsed by the most significant setback in the military’s modern history highlighting the junta’s ruthless pursuit of those deemed guilty of misconduct.

Military Myanmar
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

