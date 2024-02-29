Mizoram Chief Minister Rejects Biometric Data Collection for Myanmar, Bangladesh Refugees

Mizoram's stance on refugee data collection has taken a definitive turn as Chief Minister Lalduhoma announces the state's refusal to gather biometric details from Myanmar and Bangladesh refugees. This decision underscores the state's commitment to the safety and dignity of refugees and displaced individuals seeking shelter within its borders.

Refusal to Collect Biometric Data

In a bold move, Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma declared the state's decision against the collection of biometric information from refugees hailing from Myanmar and Bangladesh. This decision was voiced during a legislative assembly session, highlighting concerns over the misuse of a portal originally intended for the deportation of illegal immigrants. Lalduhoma's discussions with the Union Home Minister further reinforced the state's stance, securing an assurance that no refugees would face deportation amid ongoing unrest in their home countries.

Support for Refugees and IDPs

Mizoram's government is actively engaged in providing necessary assistance to refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur. With the support of the Centre, which contributed Rs. 3 crore during the previous government's tenure, Mizoram continues its humanitarian efforts. The state has become a refuge for over 32,000 Myanmar nationals and 1,167 Bangladeshi nationals, alongside more than 9,000 IDPs from Mizoram itself, showcasing a significant commitment to aiding those in need.

Shared Ethnic Ties and the Road Ahead

The refugees and IDPs find solace in Mizoram not just for safety but due to shared ethnic ties with the local communities. The Chin, Bawm, and Kuki-Zo people share a deep bond with the Mizos, facilitating a sense of belonging amidst turmoil. As Mizoram continues to stand firm on its humanitarian principles, the focus remains on ensuring the well-being of all refugees and IDPs within its jurisdiction, amidst ongoing discussions on their future and rights in a region marked by displacement and conflict.

The decision by Mizoram to protect the privacy and safety of refugees and IDPs by refusing the collection of biometric data is a significant stance in the broader context of human rights and refugee protection. As the state navigates the challenges associated with providing refuge and assistance, its actions underscore the importance of compassion and solidarity in times of crisis. The ongoing support for displaced individuals not only highlights Mizoram's commitment to humanitarian principles but also sets a precedent for how regions can respond to complex refugee situations with empathy and resolve.