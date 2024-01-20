Mizoram Alerts Central Government of Rising Myanmar Soldier Influx Amid Civil War

The Mizoram government has officially alerted the Indian central government about the escalating crisis in Myanmar, as an increasing number of Myanmar soldiers seek refuge in Mizoram. The soldiers are fleeing the intense conflict in their home country, currently in a state of unrest that mirrors a civil war. This situation has raised concerns about regional security and humanitarian aid for those escaping the violence.

Myanmar Soldiers Seek Refuge in India

Over the past three months, nearly 600 Myanmar Army soldiers have crossed into India, seeking refuge in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district following the capture of their camps by the Arakan Army. The influx of soldiers fleeing from the intense conflict with armed insurgents in Myanmar has prompted an urgent response from the Mizoram government. The state government has called on the central government for a swift repatriation of the soldiers and to address the escalating tension and its impact on the region's stability.

India's Response to the Influx

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that India's border with Myanmar will be protected, and plans are underway to fence a 300 km stretch of unfenced boundary with Myanmar. The Indian government is also in discussions regarding the Free Movement Regime agreement with Myanmar, in an attempt to end the free movement between the two countries. Concurrently, the Indian paramilitary force has provided shelter and support for the arriving soldiers, with efforts to collect biometric data from them and secure approval from the Indian defense ministry to return them to Myanmar.

Implications of Myanmar's Crisis on Regional Stability

The crisis in Myanmar, marked by civil conflict and the violation of a ceasefire by the Arakan Army, has had significant spillover effects on neighboring regions, including India. The influx of fleeing soldiers underscores the broader implications of the Myanmar conflict on regional stability. The situation calls for a coordinated response to manage the refugee influx and address the broader implications of the conflict on regional stability.