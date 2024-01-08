en English
Agriculture

Mayor U Bo Htay Inspects Livestock Special Zone, Calls for Enhancements

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
Mayor U Bo Htay Inspects Livestock Special Zone, Calls for Enhancements

Mayor U Bo Htay, the chairman of Yangon City Development Committee, embarked on an insightful expedition to the Livestock Special Zone Project located near Talokhtaw village in Twantay township. His mission was to assess the infrastructural arrangements, the numbers, and conditions of animals spread across three distinct zones, and to invoke measures to augment their populations, while also ensuring they receive adequate nutrition.

Assessing Livestock and Agricultural Resources

The mayor’s thorough inspection spanned 71 dairy cows, 500 layers, 186 goats, and expansive fields of Napier grass, corn, and 1,000 ducks. These resources, integral to the project’s success, are managed and nurtured by various entities under strict compliance with the government’s vision of ensuring safe and secure food production for public consumption.

Engaging in Dialogues and Future Plans

Following the examination, Mayor U Bo Htay engaged in constructive dialogues with local officials and livestock entrepreneurs. The discussions encompassed the project’s ongoing operations, its impact on the local economy, and future expansion plans aimed at bolstering the region’s agricultural and livestock sectors – the backbone of the economy.

Improving Drainage Infrastructure

In the afternoon, the mayor shifted his focus to an essential drainage improvement project in Hlinethaya Township (West). The project involves re-excavation of a 3,000-foot long, 18 feet wide, and 8 feet deep water drain using an Amphibious Excavator. His call for enhancements in the drainage system is a bid to maintain cleanliness and streamline water flow along the Yangon-Pathein Road between Twantay Road and Taunggya Creek, thus improving the overall infrastructure.

This inspection by Mayor U Bo Htay not only highlighted the importance of agriculture and livestock to the local economy but also underscored the government’s commitment to safe and secure food production, and the continuous improvement of local infrastructure.

Agriculture Myanmar
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

