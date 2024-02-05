Manipur Ethnic Communities Upset by Border Fencing Decision

The Indian government's recent decision to fence the border with Myanmar and terminate the Free Movement Regime (FMR) has stirred a hornet's nest among the ethnic communities in Manipur. The announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah has been met with resentment by ethnic groups such as the Kukis, Mizos, and Nagas, who have been living harmoniously on both sides of the border for centuries.

A Controversial Move

The majority Meitei community and the BJP-led government in Manipur have championed this move as a resolution to the ongoing conflict that has been brewing since May of the previous year. However, it has only served to stoke the flames of discontent among the minority communities. Sominthang Doungel, a representative from Kuki Inpi Manipur, a significant organization for the Kukis, voiced concerns to Sumir Karmakar of DH that the border fencing would further deepen divisions between the ethnic groups in the region.

The Complex Dynamics of the Border Area

This situation shines a light on the intricate dynamics of the border area where multiple ethnic communities have coexisted for generations. Their lives are now in a state of upheaval due to the government's security and border management strategies, which they perceive as divisive and disruptive to their way of life.

A Call for Political Solutions

The Kuki-Zo community has reignited their demands for a separate homeland within India due to longstanding tensions between the Kuki minority and the Meitei majority. This highlights the division within the ethnic communities in Manipur, and underscores the need for political solutions to address the bloodshed and ethnic strife that have plagued the region for decades.

The opposition from ethnic communities in Mizoram and Nagaland further complicates the landscape. The challenges associated with fencing the border with Myanmar further underscore the state administration's role in ethnic conflict and the urgent need for political solutions.