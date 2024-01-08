en English
Business

Mandalay Property Agent Association Holds its 5th Annual Meeting

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
Mandalay Property Agent Association Holds its 5th Annual Meeting

On January 6, the Oriental House Restaurant in Mandalay resonated with the voices of influential figures from the real estate industry. They had gathered for the 5th annual meeting of the Mandalay Region Real Property Agent Development Association. The attendees included esteemed personalities such as U Win Htay, Chairman of the Mandalay Region Chambers of Commerce and Industry, U Tin Maung, Patron of the association, Chairperson Daw Tin Tin Aye, Vice-Chairs U Than Shwe and U Khin Maung Lwin, and the secretary.

Voicing Visions and Missions

The meeting commenced with a congratulatory speech by MRCCI Chair U Win Htay, setting a positive tone for the event. The opening speech was delivered by Vice-Chair U Khin Maung Lwin, followed by the secretary outlining the association’s missions and visions. The association aims to nurture competent real estate agents through courses offered by the association since 2014.

Strengthening Industry Bonds

Representatives from the supporting companies, Yadanabon Service Company and Steel Stone Group of Companies, gave introductory speeches, fortifying the bonds between the association and its supporting organizations. The annual financial statements were presented by the treasurer and confirmed by the attendees, enhancing the transparency in the organization’s financial management.

Acknowledging Support and Contributions

Certificates of honour were awarded to donors, acknowledging their support and contributions. The meeting was rounded off with a concluding speech by Chairperson Daw Tin Tin Aye, encapsulating the essence of the annual gathering. The event concluded with a photograph session and a lucky draw celebration, adding an element of fun to the otherwise serious event.

Business Myanmar
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

