Governmental Aid Reaches Internally Displaced People in Shan State

In a display of governmental aid and concern, Dr. Soe Win, the Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement, accompanied by a cadre of officials, made a significant visit to the internally displaced people (IDPs) in the south of Shan State. The visit, which extended to the Phayakyain Monastery in Nyaungshwe, aimed at providing much-needed aid and assessing the situation of the IDPs firsthand.

Provision of Essential Aid

The Union Minister, in conjunction with Shan State Chief Minister U Aung Zaw Aye and deputy ministers from the Ministry of Border Affairs and the Ministry of Ethnic Affairs, distributed a range of aid items. These included shirts from the Smart Garment Factory and soaps, the basic necessities of life. Additionally, financial assistance was administered to the most vulnerable sections of the IDPs – the elderly over 70, individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, and young children under five.

Governmental and Ministerial Contributions

Contributions towards aid didn’t just stop at the ministerial level. The Shan State government and the ministries involved also contributed essential food supplies. The contributions comprised rice, oil, salt, beans, noodles, and eggs. The Ministry of Ethnic Affairs extended its support by providing cash assistance to each IDP household, ensuring basic sustenance for these displaced families.

Addressing Concerns and Further Visits

During the course of their visit, the officials took the initiative to address the needs and concerns of the IDPs. Their proactive approach aimed at understanding the ground realities and the challenges faced by the IDPs in their day-to-day lives. Post their visit to Phayakyain Monastery, the ministerial group extended their journey to Yangon Monastery. Here, they paid respects to the monks, offered alms, and greeted the IDPs residing there, further extending their assistance and support.

In total, the governmental aid benefitted a staggering 21,846 IDPs across Kalaw, Nyaungshwe, and Pekhon townships, marking a significant step in mitigating the hardships faced by these displaced individuals. The visit by Union Minister Dr. Soe Win and his team not only provided immediate relief but also shed light on the pressing issue of internal displacement, urging collective action and long-term solutions.