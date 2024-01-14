en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Myanmar

Escalating Conflict in Myanmar: A Tangle of Allegations and Counter-Claims

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Escalating Conflict in Myanmar: A Tangle of Allegations and Counter-Claims

An escalating conflict in Myanmar between the Tatmadaw, the country’s military, and insurgent groups, notably the Arakan Army (AA), has reportedly led to the indiscriminate use of heavy weaponry and aviation against civilian populated areas. These actions, purportedly resulting in six deaths and eleven injuries, have ignited a firestorm of controversy, with contrasting narratives emerging from the chaos.

Conflicting Reports and Continued Violence

Reports suggest that the Tatmadaw has been responsible for the attacks on villages and quarters across various townships in Rakhine State. However, a counter-claim presents a different perspective, arguing that it was the AA who targeted security forces with heavy weapons and improvised explosive devices. The ensuing damage to local shelters, it is argued, was a direct result of the AA’s actions. The truth, shrouded in the fog of war, remains elusive.

The Tatmadaw-AA Conflict: A Brewing Storm

The conflict between the Tatmadaw and the AA is part of a broader militarized clash involving the Three Brotherhood Alliance, an alliance of insurgent groups. The ongoing strife has its roots in the 2021 Myanmar coup d’état, with various ethnic armed organizations, including the AA and the Kachin Independence Army, actively involved. The conflict has witnessed significant escalations, with the Alliance reportedly capturing key border towns and resulting in the surrender of Tatmadaw forces in Laukkai.

China’s Role and the Spring Revolution

China’s role in this conflict is critical, with allegations of Chinese citizens being trafficked into Myanmar and accusations of Chinese pressure on the Alliance. The culmination of these tensions was Operation 1027, launched by the Brotherhood Alliance, aiming to protect civilians, combat military rule, and address rampant online gambling fraud. The cooperation between local People’s Defense Forces and Ethnic Armed Organizations during this operation is seen as an extension of Myanmar’s Spring Revolution.

While the situation remains fluid and unpredictable, one thing is certain: the human cost of this conflict is mounting, and a peaceful resolution seems a distant prospect.

0
Myanmar
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Myanmar

See more
32 mins ago
Myanmar's Thilawa SEZ: Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo Leads Strategic Meeting
Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo, chairman of the Central Working Committee, presided over a significant meeting on January 13, involving the management committee and investors of Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Yangon, Myanmar. The focus of the meeting revolved around the pressing need for the successful operation of Thilawa SEZ, the restoration of
Myanmar's Thilawa SEZ: Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo Leads Strategic Meeting
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
11 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
11 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Governmental Aid Reaches Internally Displaced People in Shan State
32 mins ago
Governmental Aid Reaches Internally Displaced People in Shan State
Myanmar's Senior General Stresses Polytechnic Education for Employment Alignment
33 mins ago
Myanmar's Senior General Stresses Polytechnic Education for Employment Alignment
Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar's Civil Strife
5 hours ago
Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar's Civil Strife
Latest Headlines
World News
Joris Boeman Breaks Records at Western Reserve Conference Meet
24 seconds
Joris Boeman Breaks Records at Western Reserve Conference Meet
Aiken Provides Unique Glimpse into Horse Racing with 'Backstretch Experience' Tour
24 seconds
Aiken Provides Unique Glimpse into Horse Racing with 'Backstretch Experience' Tour
Lupin Ltd Wins US FDA Approval for Hypertension Drug, Set to Impact $71M Market
2 mins
Lupin Ltd Wins US FDA Approval for Hypertension Drug, Set to Impact $71M Market
UAE Healthcare Sector Spearheads Sustainability Efforts
2 mins
UAE Healthcare Sector Spearheads Sustainability Efforts
NCAA Champion Jacob Cortez to Join DLSU Green Archers: A Dream Realized and a New Legacy Awaits
2 mins
NCAA Champion Jacob Cortez to Join DLSU Green Archers: A Dream Realized and a New Legacy Awaits
Fargo Force Bounces Back with a 3-1 Victory Over Muskegon Lumberjacks
3 mins
Fargo Force Bounces Back with a 3-1 Victory Over Muskegon Lumberjacks
AEW Collision: Street Fight for Tag Team Titles Turns the Streets into a Battlefield
3 mins
AEW Collision: Street Fight for Tag Team Titles Turns the Streets into a Battlefield
WWE SmackDown: Night of Victories, Revelations and a Memorable Shield Triple Powerbomb
4 mins
WWE SmackDown: Night of Victories, Revelations and a Memorable Shield Triple Powerbomb
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
4 mins
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
23 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
39 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
39 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
52 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
56 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app