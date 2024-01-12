Ceasefire Agreement Struck Between Myanmar’s Military and Three Brotherhood Alliance

In a significant development in Myanmar, the Three Brotherhood Alliance, an amalgam of ethnic minority armies, has agreed to a ceasefire with the ruling military junta. This announcement was made by a leader from the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of the three factions constituting the alliance.

Chinese Envoy Facilitates Ceasefire

The ceasefire was brokered through the active involvement of a Chinese envoy, Deng Xi Jin. China has been increasingly worried about the potential disruption to trade and refugee flows into its territory due to the escalating conflict in Myanmar. Border stability has been a major concern for Beijing, prompting it to step in and mediate the ceasefire agreement.

Terms of the Agreement

According to the terms of the ceasefire, the ruling military junta has agreed to halt any further engagement in airstrikes, bombardment, or the use of heavy weapons. On the other hand, the Three Brotherhood Alliance, made up of the TNLA, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), and the Arakan Army (AA), has pledged not to launch offensive attacks on military camps or towns.

A Respite Amidst Intense Violence

This ceasefire comes in the wake of intense violence following the military coup in 2021. The coup has been the most significant challenge to the military’s control since its takeover, triggering widespread conflicts, especially in the northern Shan State. The ceasefire thus provides a much-needed respite for the war-torn region.

However, the agreement still awaits confirmation from Myanmar's junta and responses from the MNDAA and the AA, the other two members of the alliance.