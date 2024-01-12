en English
Asia

Ceasefire Agreement Struck Between Myanmar’s Military and Three Brotherhood Alliance

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
In a significant development in Myanmar, the Three Brotherhood Alliance, an amalgam of ethnic minority armies, has agreed to a ceasefire with the ruling military junta. This announcement was made by a leader from the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of the three factions constituting the alliance.

Chinese Envoy Facilitates Ceasefire

The ceasefire was brokered through the active involvement of a Chinese envoy, Deng Xi Jin. China has been increasingly worried about the potential disruption to trade and refugee flows into its territory due to the escalating conflict in Myanmar. Border stability has been a major concern for Beijing, prompting it to step in and mediate the ceasefire agreement.

Terms of the Agreement

According to the terms of the ceasefire, the ruling military junta has agreed to halt any further engagement in airstrikes, bombardment, or the use of heavy weapons. On the other hand, the Three Brotherhood Alliance, made up of the TNLA, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), and the Arakan Army (AA), has pledged not to launch offensive attacks on military camps or towns.

A Respite Amidst Intense Violence

This ceasefire comes in the wake of intense violence following the military coup in 2021. The coup has been the most significant challenge to the military’s control since its takeover, triggering widespread conflicts, especially in the northern Shan State. The ceasefire thus provides a much-needed respite for the war-torn region.

However, the agreement still awaits confirmation from Myanmar’s junta and responses from the MNDAA and the AA, the other two members of the alliance. Meanwhile, on the other side of the strait, the presidential candidate for Taiwan’s People’s Party (TPP) has expressed a willingness to cooperate with other parties and claimed to be a candidate acceptable to both Beijing and Washington, indicating a potential shift in the region’s geopolitics.

Asia Myanmar
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

