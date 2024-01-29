ASEAN Unites for Peaceful Resolution in Myanmar, Advocates 'Myanmar-Owned and Led' Solution

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday convened, putting forth a unanimous call for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar. The ministers championed a 'Myanmar-owned and led solution,' underscoring their endorsement of efforts by Alounkeo Kittikhoun, the newly appointed special envoy from Laos.

ASEAN's Role in the Myanmar Crisis

Since the military coup in 2021, Myanmar has been in turmoil, disrupting a decade of progress towards democracy and economic reform. The crisis has seen violent confrontations between the junta, pro-democracy militias, and ethnic armies, resulting in over 2 million displaced individuals. ASEAN, as a regional bloc, has been trying to facilitate conversations and negotiations, albeit with internal disagreements complicating their response.

Special Envoy's Meeting with Myanmar's Junta Chief

Details about the special envoy's meeting with Myanmar's junta chief are not fully disclosed, including whether discussions with anti-junta factions occurred. However, ASEAN's unified message is clear: the necessity for a ceasefire, humanitarian access, and the recognition that Myanmar remains an integral part of the regional bloc.

ASEAN's Stance on Myanmar's Internal Affairs

Myanmar's junta has been critical of ASEAN's involvement, deeming it an intrusion into domestic affairs. However, ASEAN remains firm in its stance that Myanmar's internal issues should not impede the bloc's decision-making process. The recent ASEAN meeting saw Myanmar sending a non-political representative, following the exclusion of its top generals due to non-compliance with an ASEAN-backed peace plan.

In addition to the crisis in Myanmar, ASEAN ministers also expressed concern over the situation in the South China Sea. They urged restraint and encouraged progress towards a code of conduct to manage the region's disputes, demonstrating ASEAN's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia.