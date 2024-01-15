en English
Conflict & Defence

Arakan Army Seizes Strategic Myanmar Town, Ending Ceasefire

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
In a significant turn of events, the Arakan Army (AA), an armed ethnic minority group in Myanmar, has reportedly seized control of the town of Paletwa and several military outposts near the Bangladesh and India borders. This development introduces a new level of complexity to Myanmar’s ongoing internal conflict, which has been simmering since the country’s independence from Britain in 1948.

End of Ceasefire and Strategic Seizures

The actions of the AA effectively ended a ceasefire with the military that had been in place since the coup in 2021. Paletwa, strategically situated on the Kaladan river, is a linchpin in an India-backed infrastructure project aimed at linking India’s northeast to the Bay of Bengal. The Arakan Army has claimed unchallenged control over the Paletwa township, which, according to the 2014 census, had a population exceeding 64,000.

Claims of Military Base Conquests

Further escalating the situation, the AA announced the capture of six military bases along the border with India’s Mizoram state. These claims, however, have yet to be independently verified by AFP. As the conflict unfolds, the ongoing strife in Myanmar’s border regions continues unabated.

Joint Offensives and Ceasefire Attempts

Recently, an alliance of the AA and two other ethnic minority groups launched a joint offensive in Shan state, seizing towns and trade hubs near the China border. This collective action presents the most formidable challenge to the junta since they assumed power. After enduring months of conflict, a China-mediated ceasefire was announced in Shan state, though the longevity of this agreement remains to be seen.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

