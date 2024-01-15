Arakan Army Captures Chief of 19th Military Operations Command in Myanmar Conflict

In a significant turn of events in the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, the Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic-Rakhine armed group, has captured the chief of the 19th Military Operations Command (MOC-19), Brigadier-General Zin Myo Swe. The capture followed an aggressive clash with the junta forces in Paletwa Township, Chin State, further escalating the hostilities between the two sides.

Strategic Advances in the Conflict

The junta base in Paletwa, where MOC-19, originally based in Mon State’s Ye Township, had been dispatched to counter the AA’s advances, fell to the AA last Thursday. Zin Myo Swe was apprehended the subsequent day, marking a significant victory in the AA’s resistance efforts. This incident is part of a larger pattern of intensifying conflict between the junta forces and the AA, particularly since mid-November in western Rakhine State and the neighboring Paletwa Township.

The Brotherhood Alliance’s Role

The Brotherhood Alliance, an alliance comprising the AA, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), has been significantly active in the conflict. The alliance recently made headlines by capturing Kutkai Town, further demonstrating their strength and strategy.

Continued Resistance Efforts

The AA has been making strategic gains in the conflict, having recently gained control of a Light Infantry Battalion base and a tactical command post on the border of Paletwa and Rakhine State’s Kyauktaw township. Additionally, Operation 1027, initiated by the Brotherhood Alliance in October, has resulted in a significant resistance offensive. This offensive has led to the takeover of multiple junta bases and outposts, along with the occupation of several towns across various states and regions in Myanmar, reflecting the growing strength and reach of the resistance efforts.