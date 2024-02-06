Mumbai Police Intercepts Foreign Fishing Vessel: A Tale of Escape and Maritime Security Concerns

On a routine patrol near the iconic Gateway of India, Mumbai Police intercepted a foreign fishing vessel, 'Abdullah Sharafat', carrying three Indian crew members from Tamil Nadu. The crew members, who had reportedly escaped from their employer in Kuwait, had been adrift at sea for ten long days, raising concerns over potential maritime security lapses.

Interception and Detention

The trio, natives of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, were detained and handed over to the Colaba police station. As of now, no FIR has been filed against them. The boat was secured near the Taj Hotel, with the authorities affirming that nothing suspicious was found onboard. The identities of the crew have been confirmed and further investigations are in progress with the involvement of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Coastal Police.

Allegations of Exploitation

The detainees claimed that they were employees of a fishing company and had been subjected to torture and exploitation, including non-payment of salaries and harsh working conditions. They alleged to have stolen the boat after their passports were confiscated by their employer. They had been at sea for 12 days without food for three to four days.

Investigation and Security Concerns

The incident has sparked off concerns regarding maritime security, especially with the memory of the 26/11 terror attacks still fresh in minds. Questions are being raised about the oversight that allowed the boat to travel unnoticed to Mumbai. The authorities are currently investigating how the boat entered Indian waters and are keeping it docked at the Gateway of India.