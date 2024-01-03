en English
Military

Mozambique’s Massive Military Recruitment Drive: A Step Towards Defense Preparedness

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
In a significant move, the Mozambican Defense Ministry has declared its intent to recruit a massive force of 221,141 individuals for military service in 2024. This marks a significant phase in the country’s strategic planning and defense preparedness. The recruitment drive targets individuals aged between 18 and 35 years, reflecting the Ministry’s focus on youth empowerment and national service.

Gender Inclusivity in Recruitment

A noteworthy feature of this recruitment drive is the inclusion of both men and women in substantial numbers. The Ministry has allocated 147,114 slots for men, with the remaining slots earmarked for women. This move is indicative of the Mozambican Defense Ministry’s commitment to gender balance and inclusivity in the military.

All Hands on Deck

Salvador Zavala, the head of Public Relations at the Recruitment and Mobilization Center, has been at the forefront of this development. Zavala announced this news to the media in Maputo, emphasizing the legal requirement of registration and the readiness of registration sites to welcome prospective recruits.

Global Reach

In an inclusive approach, the recruitment process is not confined to Mozambique’s geographical boundaries. Mozambican citizens residing abroad can also participate and are eligible to register for military service. They can do so through their respective diplomatic and consular missions, ensuring that every Mozambican gets a chance to serve their nation, regardless of their location.

The registration period, which began on the first Tuesday of January, will end on February 28. This period marks the beginning of the country’s preparations for military service in the upcoming year.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

