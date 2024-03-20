Mozambique Implements 70% of Economic Acceleration Package (PAE) to Stimulate Economy

According to a source from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Mozambican government has successfully implemented 70% of the Economic Acceleration Package (PAE) launched in 2022. The remaining 30% of measures are now being prioritized, with necessary resources already mobilized.

Advertisment

The PAE, consisting of 20 measures, was introduced by President Filipe Nyusi in August 2022 to revitalize the economy in response to various challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

João Macaringue, Deputy Coordinator of the Economic Reforms Office at the Ministry, highlighted that this year's focus is on addressing the less developed 30% of the PAE from 2023. Progress on outstanding measures includes the initiation of a biofuels business plan, crop trials, and seed variety testing.

One significant initiative under Measure 10 involves multinational companies ENI and TotalEnergies, which will play roles in biofuels production. ENI will export bio-oil, while TotalEnergies will produce biodiesel for internal use. The aim is to promote job creation, diversified production, and increased incomes for farmers through the biofuels sector.

Advertisment

In addition, efforts have been made to enhance digital platforms facilitating collaboration between judicial bodies, such as the Attorney General's Office and the Criminal Investigation Service. Measures to equip judicial institutions and promote digitization across various sectors have been approved.

The restructuring of the Electronic Single Service Desk platform has enabled online licensing for commercial and industrial activities. Public consultations have also been conducted on the newly approved Labor Law and regulations for domestic worker contracting.

Other achievements include progress in logistics corridor modernization, with a study for a Mozambique-South Africa one-stop border post nearing completion. Fiscal relief measures, visa exemptions, online visa processing, and increased transparency in natural resource export monitoring have also been realized.

As Mozambique continues to implement the remaining measures of the PAE, the government remains committed to driving economic growth and development in the country.