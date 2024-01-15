en English
Military

Defence Minister Cristovao Chume’s Rallying Cry: A Beacon of Hope for Mozambique

By:
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Defence Minister Cristovao Chume’s Rallying Cry: A Beacon of Hope for Mozambique

In a display of unwavering resolve, Mozambique’s Defence Minister, Cristovao Chume, rallied the young soldiers battling terrorism in Cabo Delgado, reassuring them of an impending victory in the face of adversity. Addressing the official inauguration of the 2024 military registration campaign in Nhamatanda district, Sofala province, Chume entrenched the spirit of bravery and determination amongst the ranks of the frontline soldiers.

Chume’s Warning and Encouragement

Chume drew attention to the recruitment tactics deployed by terrorists, characterized by deceit and false promises. He broadened the definition of terrorists to encompass not only those involved in combat but also individuals who finance these activities or those who choose to remain silent about them. He underscored the need for vigilance and unity in the fight against terrorism, urging everyone to play their part in securing a peaceful future for Mozambique.

Commendation for Local Forces and Veterans

The defence minister expressed his gratitude to the local forces and the veterans of the national liberation struggle. Their support, he noted, has been indispensable in the ongoing combat operations alongside the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) and foreign allies. This collective effort, he believes, is the key to victory over the terror groups.

Mozambique’s Military Modernization and Professionalization

Chume also shed light on the country’s ongoing efforts to modernize and professionalize the FADM. He cited the introduction of a new law extending military service and the initiation of a Civic Service as steps towards this objective. He clarified that military registration does not imply automatic conscription, given the FADM’s limited capacity for new recruits. Instead, it opens the door to a military career, offering opportunities for personal and professional development. The Defence Minister’s rallying cry serves as both a call to arms and a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a safer and more secure Mozambique.

Military Mozambique Terrorism
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

