Chinese Companies Donate Medical Equipment to Maputo Central Hospital in Mozambique

Last week, three Chinese companies operating in Mozambique generously donated a batch of medical equipment to the Maputo Central Hospital (HCM), the largest healthcare facility in the country. Among the donated items are electric drills and other surgical instruments, which the hospital describes as a significant advancement, considering that they have never had such a comprehensive collection of drills before.

Advertisment

Mouzinho Saide, the Director General of HCM, expressed gratitude for the donation, emphasizing the transformative impact it will have on the hospital's ability to perform surgical operations. He highlighted the challenges faced by the hospital, especially in treating patients with traumas resulting from accidents or assaults. Many patients on the hospital's waiting list for surgery have been occupying beds for extended periods due to shortages of medical supplies. The donated equipment will help alleviate this pressure and enable more timely treatments.

Saide also acknowledged the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Mozambique and China, noting the presence of Chinese medical teams supporting HCM alongside local doctors. He expressed profound gratitude for China's continued support and collaboration in strengthening Mozambique's healthcare system.

Representatives from the donating companies, including WengLong I&E Ltd., Hengli Moz. Ltd., and Auto Sunshine Ltd., explained that the donation was initiated based on the recommendations of a Chinese doctor working in the orthopedic department at HCM. Having firsthand knowledge of the hospital's challenges with medical supplies, the Chinese doctor advocated for the donation, highlighting the importance of addressing these critical needs.

The donation reflects the ongoing partnership between China and Mozambique in advancing healthcare services and underscores the commitment of Chinese companies to supporting local communities and healthcare institutions. As Maputo Central Hospital receives this valuable assistance, it stands poised to enhance its capacity to provide essential medical care to patients in need.