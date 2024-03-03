Mosul's Nabi Yunus Mosque 60% Rehabilitated: Community and Donors Spearhead Restoration

Reconstruction efforts for Mosul's Nabi Yunus Mosque, a significant religious and historical site demolished by ISIS in 2014, are well underway, with 60% of the structure work completed. Saadallah Tawfiq, leader of the "Doing Good Deeds" association, shared with Shafaq News Agency the progress made on rebuilding the mosque's prayer hall, three large domes, and the Yunus School. The initiative, fueled by local residents and donors, aims to restore the mosque's former glory and expand its capacity to host over 1200 worshippers.

Historical Significance and Destruction

The Nabi Yunus Mosque, revered for housing the tomb believed to belong to the Prophet Jonah, stands as a testament to Mosul's rich religious tapestry. Built atop an ancient Assyrian church, the mosque attracted pilgrims across faiths, underscoring its importance in the cultural and spiritual life of the region. Its destruction by ISIS marked a significant loss, eradicating a piece of Mosul's historical and religious heritage.

Reconstruction and Renewal

Following Mosul's liberation in 2017, the discovery of a network of tunnels beneath the mosque unveiled remnants of an Assyrian palace and other valuable artifacts, highlighting the site's archaeological significance. The reconstruction, which began in 2019, not only focuses on restoring the mosque but also on expanding its capacity, ensuring it remains a central place of worship and community for future generations. The dedication of local residents and donors has been pivotal in reaching the 60% completion milestone.

Looking Forward

As the reconstruction of the Nabi Yunus Mosque progresses, there is a renewed sense of hope and resilience among the community in Mosul. The project symbolizes not just the physical rebuilding of a key religious site, but also the restoration of cultural identity and interfaith harmony in the aftermath of conflict. The mosque's revival is eagerly anticipated, promising to once again be a beacon of faith and unity in Mosul. The efforts to rehabilitate Mosul's Nabi Yunus Mosque exemplify the community's commitment to overcoming the devastations of war. Through collective action and generosity, the mosque is steadily regaining its stature as a crucial cultural and religious landmark, poised to welcome more than 1200 worshippers upon completion. This endeavor not only preserves historical heritage but also fosters a sense of belonging and community resilience in the face of adversity.