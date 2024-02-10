Mostar's 79th Liberation Anniversary: A Battle for Remembrance and Justice

In the heart of Mostar, a city marked indelibly by the scars of war, the 79th anniversary of its liberation from fascism during World War II was commemorated with quiet reverence. The Association of Anti-Fascists and Fighters of NOR (UABNOR) Mostar spearheaded the event at the Partisan Memorial Cemetery, where wreaths and candles were laid in remembrance.

Advertisment

A March Denied: The Battle for Remembrance

The annual march to the cemetery, a poignant tribute to the city's freedom fighters, was controversially banned by the police this year. Sead Đulić, the president of UABNOR BiH, announced his intention to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible, including the Mostar Police Administration and the HNK Prosecutor's Office.

Đulić, a steadfast advocate for the anti-fascist movement, criticized the ban as a form of fascism itself. He argued that the failure to sanction such actions or investigate a terrorist act on the national monument 20 months prior was indicative of either incompetence or political motivation within the police and prosecutor's office.

Advertisment

Freedom's Forgotten Fighters: A Call to Justice

"Freedom came to Mostar in 1945," Đulić declared, his voice echoing through the hallowed grounds of the cemetery. "Those who forbid its celebration have no place in a free city."

His words resonated with the gathered crowd, many of whom were descendants of the brave souls who fought for Mostar's liberation. For them, the ban was not just an affront to their heritage, but a denial of the very ideals that their ancestors had sacrificed so much to uphold.

Advertisment

The Struggle Continues: Seeking Redress for Historical Injustice

As the sun set on the Partisan Memorial Cemetery, casting long shadows over the tombstones of fallen heroes, it became clear that this was not just a battle for remembrance, but a fight for justice. The legal proceedings announced by Đulić represented a significant step towards holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

In a world where the echoes of war still linger, the struggle for freedom continues. And in Mostar, the 79th anniversary of its liberation served as a potent reminder of the enduring power of human resilience and the importance of preserving our collective history.

Advertisment

As we move forward into an uncertain future, let us not forget the lessons of the past. Let us honor the memory of those who fought for freedom, and let us continue to strive for a world where such sacrifices are no longer necessary.

For in the end, it is through remembrance that we find hope. And it is through hope that we find the strength to continue the struggle for a better tomorrow.

In Mostar, the echoes of history still reverberate through the city streets, serving as a poignant reminder of the price of freedom. And as the 79th anniversary of its liberation fades into memory, one thing remains clear: the fight for justice and the preservation of our collective history is a battle that must be fought, not just for the sake of the past, but for the future as well.