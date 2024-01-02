en English
Noura El Merras: A Moroccan Polyglot’s Inspiring Language Journey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Noura El Merras: A Moroccan Polyglot’s Inspiring Language Journey

Amid the quiet hills of a small village near Biougra, Morocco, a young woman named Noura El Merras is crafting a global narrative, one language at a time. The Covid-19 lockdown of 2020, a period of uncertainty and isolation for many, turned into a journey of discovery and inspiration for Noura.

Turning Passion into a Polyglot’s Journey

Already fluent in her mother tongue Tashelhit, French, and English, Noura decided to harness the unexpected abundance of time by focusing on her passion for languages. Turkish was her first choice, a natural decision driven by her fondness for Turkish soap operas. With no access to language books, she turned to films, series, and YouTube to learn the language, demonstrating resourcefulness and an undeterred spirit.

Breaking Barriers, One Language at a Time

After Turkish, Noura embarked on Spanish, Chinese, and Russian. Her thirst for linguistic knowledge was unquenchable. She was not just a language learner but also a language teacher. In April 2022, Noura launched an Instagram page called ‘Let us be Polyglots,’ where she shared her learning journey, encouraging and guiding others in their pursuit of multilingualism. Her Instagram page serves as a vibrant language-learning community, where she teaches Tashelhit, French, English, Turkish, Chinese, and Russian.

Preserving Heritage and Aspiring for More

Despite working at a call center, she finds the time and energy to teach Tamazight, the language of her ancestors. This endeavor of hers is not just about sharing knowledge but also about preserving a rich cultural heritage. Her efforts are attracting more learners online, revealing a growing interest in this ancient language. Noura’s aspirations, however, stretch beyond her current achievements. She aims to become certified in language teaching and launch her own online language classes. Her future plans include adding Hindi and Japanese to her linguistic arsenal, further expanding her global outreach. Noura’s story is a testament to the productive use of time during lockdown and her unwavering dedication to sharing knowledge from her village, Tin Lcaid Ali.

Education Morocco
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

