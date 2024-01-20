Non-Aligned Movement Summit Applauds Al-Quds Committee and Morocco's Efforts for Palestinian Rights

In a significant development, the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in Kampala on January 19-20, saw the Heads of State and Government extend their robust support for the Al-Quds Committee, overseen by King Mohammed VI of Morocco. The committee, part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, has earned commendations for its relentless advocacy for the rights of the Palestinian people to establish a sovereign and independent state with East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

Advertisment

Alignment with International Decisions

This advocacy aligns with international decisions and the Arab peace plan. The summit's final declaration underscored the political, humanitarian, and social initiatives undertaken by Morocco to protect the interests and legitimate claims of the Palestinian population.

Recognizing Contributions of Bayt Mal Al Quds Al Sharif Agency

Advertisment

Furthermore, the Non-Aligned Movement acknowledged the contributions of the Bayt Mal Al Quds Al Sharif Agency. As the operational arm of the Al-Quds Committee, it plays a pivotal role in maintaining the legal status and identity of the Holy City, and safeguarding its sacred sites. The Non-Aligned Movement lauded Morocco's political initiatives and humanitarian actions that aim to safeguard the interests of the Palestinian population.

Preserving the Holy City's Legal Status and Identity

The role played by the Bayt Mal Al Quds Al Sharif Agency in preserving the legal status and identity of the Holy City, and protecting its places of worship, was also praised. This recognition by the summit further strengthens the position of the Al-Quds Committee and Morocco in their ongoing efforts to secure the rights of the Palestinian people.